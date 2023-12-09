Playing Embark Studios’ thrilling new team-based first-person shooter, The Finals, is a terrific way to spend time with friends. Here is all the information you require to add and invite friends to the game.

The Finals, the newest project from Embark Studios, was well-received during its beta testing. Gamers were also rewarded to a surprise full launch, which was revealed during this year’s Game Awards, and the most recent 1.2.0 update patch, which ushers in Season 1.

The Finals, which focuses on team-based gameplay, is an excellent game to play with friends. You may engage in fierce first-person shooter matches with other players and utilise the game’s numerous destructible locations to your advantage.

Here’s how to add and invite friends to The Finals if you can’t wait to play the game with them.

In The Finals, how can I add and invite friends?

Just take the actions listed below to add and invite friends to the game:

After starting The Finals, select the Social tab, which is indicated by the little pictures on the symbol in the upper right corner of the screen.

Select the “Add Friend” option located under the Social tab.

Put your friend’s Embark ID in here.

By clicking the “+ invite to party” option on the home screen, you can invite your buddy to join you in your game once they accept your offer.

It’s also crucial to remember that crossplay must be enabled before you may play with pals on other platforms. To achieve this, just visit the Settings menu, which is situated in the upper right corner of the screen. From the “Network” tab of the menu, you may turn crossplay on or off.

That covers all the information you require to add and invite friends to The Finals!