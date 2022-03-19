Apple iPhones reportedly dominates in North American and Western Europe

In January, the number of 5G smartphones in use worldwide topped 4G for the first time, with Apple’s iPhone playing a crucial role in some locations.

Counterpoint Study examines 5G penetration statistics from around the world in a new research report. It was pointed out that three areas were significantly responsible for the increase in 5G market share: China, North America, and Western Europe.

In January 2022, China seemed to have the greatest global rate of 5G smartphone penetration, with 84 percent penetration. According to Counterpoint, this is due to a push by Chinese telecom providers, as well as manufacturers selling competitively priced 5G devices to customers.

In January, the 5G smartphone penetration rate in North America and Western Europe was 73 percent and 76 percent, respectively. Apple dominates both markets, with a market share of more than 50% in North America and 30% in Western Europe.

According to Counterpoint, both markets witnessed a natural increase in sales of 5G smartphones once Apple debuted the 5G-equipped iPhone 12 series in October 2020.

“These areas are likely to continue contributing significantly to global 5G sales since even without delivering comparable specs, there is an enormous and persistent desire for a 5G upgrade among the iOS user population,” Counterpoint noted in the paper.

Furthermore, iPhone owners who have been holding onto their smartphones for years and are eager to upgrade are driving up demand. According to Counterpoint, many consumers are approaching four years of clinging onto their older gadgets.

In the future, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America might be the next regions of expansion for 5G. According to Counterpoint, 5G-enabled smartphones priced around $150 represent the “sweet spot” for these markets.

Because of increasingly inexpensive smartphone CPUs from MediaTek and Qualcomm, Android devices with 5G are starting to trickle down to that price range. Low-end 5G processors presently cost more than $20. When they reach $20, 5G-enabled gadgets will begin to arrive in the sub-$150 price range, according to the research group.

