Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India launch to confirmed soon – The Leaks we have so far

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is about to be released in India. Earlier this month, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy A-series smartphone at a virtual event with the Galaxy A33 5G. While the debut date of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in India is uncertain, tipster Ishan Agarwal reports that Samsung will shortly introduce the A53 5G in India.

The source also divulged some important data about the device’s RAM, storage, and color possibilities. The Galaxy A53 5G was released internationally with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. The phone was also available in four different colors.

According to Agarwal, Samsung would not launch the 256GB storage option in India. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available with storage capacities of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Agarwal goes on to say that all four colors mentioned at the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launch event would be available in India. White, pale blue, black, and orange are the colors.

There is presently no indication of the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in India. In India, the 5G smartphone might cost less than Rs 40,000. In the next few days, Samsung is expected to reveal the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India launch date.

Leaked specifications for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has an Eye Comfort Shield and a brightness of up to 800 nits. It also has a hole-punch cutout in the top center for the front-facing 32MP camera.

A quad-camera system is located on the rear. The camera module in the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The phone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC combined with up to 8GB of RAM. RAM Plus, which detects use patterns and offers extra virtual RAM, also supports up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone also has 128GB and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 25W rapid charging, albeit there is no charger included.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone will be supported for four years with software updates and four years with security fixes.

