Apple Launches iOS 14.4.2

The Apple has recommended is users worldwide to download the latest updates of the system as soon as possible. This update addresses some major security issue which was brought into light recently. This update will fix a security flaw in Webkit which is a browser engine used in Safari Web browser. This particular browser was also developed by Apple.

The tech giant said that, “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Apple has stated in its support page that a security vulnerability has been found in WebKit. This issue was reported by Clement Lecigne and Billy Leonard from Google Threat Analysis Group. This detected bug can allow a malicious website to perform active random cross site scripting. This update is currently available for all users who own an iPhone 6s and later models. Also, those who own iPad with all other models of iPad pro, iPad Air 2 and later models, iPad 5th generation and later models and iPad Mini 4 and later are advised to update their systems to iPadOS 14.2.2.

In order to download the latest system updates for your device go to your settings sections, then go to the General section and tap on software update. The users must make sure that the device is connected to a stable internet source and the device is sufficiently charged. This current update has been released to only fix this security issue and does not contain any other features.

The last update for Apple models was iOS 14.4 released in January which was effective for its iPhone and iPad systems. A major feature of this update was Apple fixed the problem of delayed typing caused by the default keyboard which used to show word suggestions on some devices. Another improvement was a feature that notified iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max users when their camera is unable to be verified as a genuine Apple camera.

Currently Apple is beta testing iOS and iPadOS 14.5, which is speculated to be launched by April this year. A unique feature enhancement done in iOS 14.5 is that it will provide the users ability to unlock their iPhone device by using the Apple watch while they are wearing a mask. But the most awaited feature is the controversial App Tracking Transparency, which is a permissions dialogue box which the apps are required to compulsorily show before sharing the users data with any third party.

This update will also include some major feature changes such as setting a default music player for the device like Spotify, YouTube Music and others. It will also be equipped with dual SIM 5G support and will also be compatible and provide support for the next gen PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.

Apple has also reportedly said that it plans on introducing new and updated emojis with special emphasis on Covid – 19 vaccines. They are also planning on replacing the headphone emoji with its AirPods Max. According to Apple’s beta notes, “iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 includes an optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that might appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds.”