Nexy Year Apple iPhone 15 to will be manufactured in India and China

Since Apple’s this year’s flagship is just around the corner to make its way to launch officially. Before this flagship smartphone launch, there is already a lot of new reports emerging about the upcoming new iPhones which will be the iPhone 15 series which will make its way to launch in the year 2023.

However, before the official launch, there has been a lot of new speculations came out which also includes speculations claiming that this new iPhone 15 will be manufactured in China as well as India altogether. Let’s now find out more about this new Apple iPhone 15 for the coming years.

Apple iPhone 15 to be manufactured in India and China

Since the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 is nearing. And there have been a lot of new reports claiming about which says that this new iPhone 14 series which will be launched in the coming Far Out apple event will be produced in China first after launch and later the production lineup will be ramped up to Indian manufacturing units too.

So, for this year we feel Apple is planning to launch its entire iPhone 14 lineup, and then just after two months, the production will start in the Indian Apple production facility located on the Southern side of India.

One of the reasons Apple has been reportedly emphasizing the production of its iPhone 14 series within India was to reduce the impact of geopolitical tensions between China as well as the US.

However, this sounds to be good news as India is chosen by the Cupertino giant to fill in the gap between China’s and India’s production.

With iPhone 14 now next year iPhone 15 will also be produced in India

One of the claims coming out from a popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo said for the first time that this year’s iPhone models will start their production in India and it will be just six weeks after the official launch.

However, we also claim that the production gap has been reduced significantly. On this basis, we also speculate that Apple will be going with the same model to manufacture its new iPhone 15 series in both countries including India and China.

Maybe this time, we will see the Cupertino giant to furthermore reduce the production gap by more weeks. For those who are unaware! Apple has already begun searching for other manufacturing possibilities for its entire iPhone series.

For the time being, China is one of Apple’s primary manufacturing locations; however, escalating geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, as well as disturbed economic conditions caused by COVID-19, have led Apple to seek other production facilities, among which India was picked.