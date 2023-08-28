Apple M3 MacBook Air and Pro Delayed, Expected After October

As of now, we have some amazing news circulating about the launches of the upcoming flagships for the year, the iPhone 15 series.

But, it appears Apple has other plans regarding the launch of its flagship premium laptops, the M3 MacBook Pro and the M3 MacBook Air for this year as these two laptops, which are usually updated to a new version, may not now be seen making their way to launch with upgraded specifications in 2023.

Apple M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro to launch after October

It’s not the first time that the top MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been delayed; in fact, in one of our earlier stories, we discussed how Apple has maintained intentions to even delay the release of its top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Users and writers alike discover some wonderful and recent changes regarding Apple devices in the months of September and October. These two months are entirely devoted to Apple. Similar to how it is now, it appears that this year we might not see the same trend because there have been significant leaks concerning potential delays.

The information was leaked in a Sunday newsletter written by well-known Apple tipper Mark Gurman, who discussed the leaks and what to expect in September and potentially October.

“The structure of the event, I’m told, will match the iPhone 14 launch: A prerecorded video will be shown online, as well as at an event at the company’s headquarters,” Gurman writes. “There’s also another launch occurring in October — likely for the first M3 Macs — but it’s unclear if that will be positioned as a formal event.”

It is clear from his comments that Gurman has been asserting that the October launch event is less likely to feature the M3 Mac nor did he clarify that the event may include the debuts of the MacBook models. As of right now, it is difficult to predict what will happen in October.

In addition to what he said, if we look at what has happened in the past, the M2 MacBook Pro and M2 Mac Mini weren’t introduced at a special event, and typically Apple releases new models with a significant spec jump along with a press release.

Additionally, there are certain particular years that Apple didn’t hold a launch event in October, including 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022.

We think Apple may be heavily emphasizing its newest chipset, the M3 models SoC including the M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Launch, ahead of the release of the new products.

As a result, we may first see the introduction of these chipsets before the introduction of Apple computers powered by them. Just take this leak with a grain of salt since, as we already stated, what will happen is quite unprecedented.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Leaks

Regarding the capabilities of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air, rumors suggest that Apple has been working on some fantastic additions for its customers.

Additionally, it has been reported that it would have a larger, higher-resolution screen, which could mean an improvement in both visual quality and resolution.

We will see a significant gain in both performance and battery life with the new M3 chipset, so we can anticipate that the new flagship laptops will launch with a wealth of fascinating features.

On the other hand, the price of the current MacBook range, which includes the M2 and M1 chipset MacBooks, will be drastically reduced in order to make room for the newly released M3 MacBooks.

We therefore advise you to hold off till the release of the new M3-powered Macbooks, at least to get discounted M2-powered laptops.

