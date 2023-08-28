Apple Reportedly Restricting iPhone 15 USB-C Cables to USB 2.0 Speeds

The Apple-exclusive Lightning cable has faced its fair share of criticism due to its relatively sluggish data transfer speeds, which have remained stagnant at the USB 2.0 rates since its initial introduction. There has been a prevailing anticipation among tech enthusiasts that the long-awaited shift to USB-C, expected to debut with the iPhone 15, might finally bring about a much-needed enhancement in transfer speeds. However, a recent revelation from a highly credible source, the well-regarded leaker Majin Bu, has cast doubt on these expectations.

According to the report provided by Majin Bu, who has gained a reputation for delivering accurate insights into Apple’s upcoming products, it appears that the base model of the iPhone 15 will not undergo a substantial improvement in transfer speeds. Instead, it’s said to maintain the status quo with a transfer speed of 480Mb/s, effectively mirroring the rates of both USB 2.0 and the longstanding Lightning cable. Intriguingly, in a departure from this norm, the Pro models of the iPhone 15 are expected to break free from these limitations and offer support for notably faster data transfer rates.

The track record of Majin Bu lends considerable weight to this disclosure. Having previously shared accurate details about Apple’s cable offerings, their insight holds significant credibility. This time, the leaked information suggests that the non-Pro variants of the iPhone 15 will continue to function at the USB 2.0 speeds. This claim is further substantiated by power readings obtained from a testing device, reinforcing the notion of consistency in transfer rates.

Varied Data Transfer Speeds Across Apple’s Product Lines

It’s worth noting that this situation isn’t entirely unprecedented within Apple’s ecosystem. The regular iPad, which also embraces the USB-C interface, has been found to employ USB 2.0 speeds for data transfers. This parallel serves as a reminder that technological advancements are not always universally adopted across all product lines, even within the same company.

Despite the potential disappointment stemming from the lack of substantial transfer speed improvements in the base model of the iPhone 15, there might still be some silver linings to look forward to. Rumours suggest that the new cables accompanying the iPhone 15 will exhibit notable differences from the standard white wires that have become synonymous with Apple’s devices. These new cables are considered thicker, longer, and even colour-coordinated, adding a touch of personalization to the charging and data transfer experience.

While the specific speeds of the upcoming Pro phones haven’t been disclosed, experts predict that they could be around the range of USB 3.2, which reaches a maximum speed of 20Gb/s. The current iPad Pro utilizes a Thunderbolt 3 port capable of achieving speeds up to 40Gb/s. Even if Apple opts for USB 3.0 in their basic model (with a rate of 4.8Gb/s), they could enhance this four times by incorporating USB 3.2 for the Pro phones. However, the company is not focused on delivering high transfer rates for its standard models.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Faster Charging and Enhanced Features

This signifies a novel direction for Apple, signalling its intent to establish more apparent distinctions among its diverse phone lineups, fostering a culture of more frequent upgrades. The strategy is poised to take centre stage with the impending release of the iPhone 15 Pro. Leaked details have shed light on Apple’s ambitious plan to further widen the gap between the standard and Pro models by incorporating exclusive, high-end features. These enhancements reportedly encompass a sleek titanium chassis, slimmer bezels that enhance the visual appeal, and the integration of advanced 3nm silicon, promising heightened performance.

A recent revelation in the lineup’s repertoire of exclusive features is the introduction of faster charging capabilities. While this revelation might be disappointing, it’s essential to acknowledge the shift in user behaviour from traditional methods like connecting to computers via iTunes. With the convenience of iCloud backups and the freedom to purchase directly over cellular networks or Wi-Fi, the ubiquitous use of iTunes as a hub has dwindled.

Yet, the deliberate throttling of technological capabilities to drive upgrade demand remains a lamentable observation. Moreover, this newly unveiled information hints at the possibility of Apple offering differential charging speeds across its iPhone 15 models, reserving the speediest charging rates exclusively for the Pro variants. This move could potentially add another layer of choice for discerning users seeking optimal performance.

Comments

comments