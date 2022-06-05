Ashneer Grover tweets ‘Trump is savvy sticking these things at petrol pumps.’

On Saturday, June 4, Ashneer Grover took to Twitter commenting on fuel prices around the word, and how politics is identical all around the world. The former managing director of BharatPe tweeted with a picture of a sticker saying ‘Biden did that’. The sticker featured former US President Donald Trump at a gas station in the United States.

Grover is the co-founder and former managing director of fintech platform BharatPe. Recently, he rose to fame following his appearance as one of the seven investors on the first season of Shark Tank India. He co-founded the Indian fintech company BharatPe in the year 2018 with Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya. Born in Delhi in the year 1982, he graduated in B Tech in civil engineering from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) in Delhi.

In his tweet, Grover posted an image of a ‘Biden did that’ sticker which depicted Donald Trump at a gas station. Alongside, he went on to note how ‘politics is same’ everywhere in the world. Moreover, he commented how Trump is ‘savvy’ for sticking those particular stickers in the ‘petrol pumps’ in the US. He concluded saying how he rather admired the way the former US President branded.

“Have to love Trump’s branding.”

Ashneer Grover’s tweet from this week:

Inflation is the new buzz word. Politics is same everywhere – here in US Trump is savvy sticking these things at petrol pumps – petrol prices have doubled here in US since last summer ! Have to love Trump’s branding !! pic.twitter.com/jppnoL8fm5 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 3, 2022

Visibly, users of the social media platform were quick to respond to this remark from the former managing director of BharatPe. One user replied remarking how he might be ‘sent to jail’ for tweeting something like this, possibly referring to Grover commenting on politics on social media.

On the other hand, another user responded saying how the idea of the sticker on the gas pump was rather creative. Moreover, they went to specify how now President Biden could similarly take such a step in his defence, by specifying that it was not him but ‘Putin did that.’ Clearly, the user referring to the recent sanctions on Russian oil imports into US following the initiation of the military assault on Ukraine by Russia since February this year.

Reportedly, such stickers featuring Biden saying ‘I did that’ on gas stations have been visible since March this year. Reports suggested how motorists outraged by the increased gas prices have been pointing at the US President at these gas pumps following the prices skyrocketing in the country.

Both US and India are evidently are facing the uncontrollable surge in fuel prices. Currently, gas is priced at $4.85 per gallon, and diesel at $5.64 per gallon. On the other hand, petrol rates in India are Rs. 96.72 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 111 per litre in Mumbai, etc.