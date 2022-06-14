Apple MacBook Pro equipped with M2 chipset opens for its preorders on 17th June

Apple introduced its M2 processor and the updated MacBook Air at its WWDC 2022 event last week, albeit it won’t be the first notebook with the new CPU that you can buy.

Apple will also sell the M2 within the familiar frame of its still Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch Macbook Pro, which will go on sale this Friday, June 17th, before the new MacBook Air arrives in July.

We’ve prepared a comparison chart so you can compare this laptop’s capabilities to those of the new Air as well as the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers, which were upgraded last year to include M1 Max and M1 Ultra CPU choices.

Apple says that customers with especially demanding workloads or who love intense 3D gaming on their Mac should choose this model, which lacks active cooling.

What are the other details we know so far?

In comparison to its prior models, the new MacBook Air M2 features an entirely new design. The frame is now flat, along with other MacBook models released recently. In reality, the chassis is comparable to that of the M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch.

While the designs may appear to be identical, the M2 MacBook Air 2022 has an edge over the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor. The MacBook Air 2022 is slimmer and lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor.

The M2 MacBook Air 2022 is available in four different colors: Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver. The M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is only available in two colors: Space Grey and Silver.

The M2 MacBook Air has a MagSafe charging connector as well as two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 connections. The Pro M2 13-inch model does not support MagSafe charging. It has just two USB Type-C ports. Both variants include a 3.5mm audio jack with superior high-impedance headphone compatibility.

The M2 MacBook Pro features a stereo speaker configuration, whilst the Air M2 has four speakers.

The MacBook Pro also has a Touch Bar and Touch ID support. The M2 Air, on the other hand, includes a full set of physical function keys as well as a Touch ID in the upper right corner of the keyboard.

Both variants continue to use an IPS LCD display. The M2 MacBook Air features a slightly larger 13.6-inch screen. It also mimics the display style of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, with a broad notch at the top for the 1080p camera.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 features the same display as the M1 model. A 13.3-inch Retina display with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 720p camera is included. Both screens have a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pricing

Still, when compared to the Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 for a model with an eight-core M2 CPU with 10 GPU cores, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it difficult to suggest without MagSafe, a 1080p camera, or other design enhancements.

You can upgrade to up to 24GB of RAM (a $400 option) or a 2TB storage ($800), and Apple claims it has a longer expected battery life and Wi-Fi 6. However, the lowest 14-inch MacBook Pro costs $1,999, so if “Pro” features and design are essential, this is a less expensive choice.

From when you can start buying Apple MacBook Pro M2

If this is the one you want, you may purchase it this week and anticipate international shipping to begin on June 24th.

Conclusion:

In most circumstances, it is evident that the M2 MacBook Air has superior hardware over the M2 MacBook Pro. It sports a larger display with a better camera, MagSafe charging up to 67W, and the same processor as the MacBook Pro 2022.

It also has extra ports if the MagSafe connection is included. The MacBook Air M2 also comes in more color variations than the Pro M2, which only comes in Space Gray and Silver.