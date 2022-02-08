Apple MacBook Pro powered with M2 chip to be announced next month

According to DigiTimes, Apple is likely to unveil a new MacBook Pro with its second-generation M2 SoC (system-on-a-chip) during its Spring 2022 event this March.

This MacBook Pro will replace the existing M1-powered 13-inch model, which is the only MacBook Pro with the contentious Touch Bar, as well as a lack of ports that were restored with the debut of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip launch

This forecast is based on supply chain rumors claiming that production lines were kept operating over the Lunar New Year break. This isn’t the only item scheduled to be released in March; additional Mac goods such as a new MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac Mini are all likely to use the next generation of Apple silicon, as we witnessed with the release of the first M1 SoC.

At the same event, a new budget-friendly 5G-compatible iPhone and iPad are likely to be unveiled. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, this new 13-inch model will not have the same Mini LED ProMotion display as the larger, more powerful MacBook Pro computers.

According to the DigiTimes report, “except for the CPU, most other components employed in the next MacBook Pro look to offer approximately the same qualities as those for present versions utilizing M1 CPUs.” This implies that the upcoming MacBook Pro won’t provide much in terms of design or usefulness, however, Gurmen predicts that Apple would probably eliminate the Touch Bar from the next entry-level MacBook Pro.

As with all rumors, nothing should be taken as gospel until an official statement is made. In the run-up to a seasonal event, Apple projections sometimes vary drastically, so it’s important to be careful to prevent disappointment, but at least we won’t have to wait long.

Conclusion:

We all adore a MacBook, but the Pro line of Mac desktop computers has been strangely silent. It was originally reported that no further improvements to the MacBook Pro line would be made until the rest of the Mac family was upgraded to include some variant of Apple Silicon, but considering the M1 MacBook Line’s enormous success, we can hardly blame Apple for the neglect. After all, in a world where so many people have had to adjust to a mixed work style, mobility reigns supreme.

Nonetheless, the iMac Pro has had a particularly difficult time. After being released in 2017, it received a few upgrades in 2019 and 2020 before being quietly canceled on March 19, 2021. It’s unclear if this was a discontinuance of the series as a whole, or whether there are still plans to release a new iMac Pro in the future months.

Given the product lines, we’re already expecting to see, an M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered iMac Pro might be unveiled during the Apple Spring 2022 event in the coming weeks, leaving the Mac Pro as the sole machine still employing Intel CPUs and AMD graphics.

The famous ‘cheesegrater’ Pro Desktop will receive an upgrade at some time; the only issue is whether it will be refurbished to include Apple silicon like the rest of the Mac family.

