In Ethereum, a DAO set up to free Julian Assange raised over $39 million

With WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gaining unbounded support from the community, one of the most contentious examples of press freedom continues after 12 years. Assange is currently awaiting extradition, and the same community has raised over $39 million to aid him in his defense.

Julian Assange’s supporters have done something historic in the next step of Wikileaks‘ probe of Assange, who revealed hundreds of thousands of secret American documents in 2010.

In the previous five days, the AssangeDAO, which describes itself as a committed way of restoring Assange’s freedom, has raised nearly $39.2 million in cryptocurrencies. The DAO, which has so far raised roughly 12,682 Ethereum, is raising funds to bid on Assange’s impending NFTs.

‘Censored,’ an NFT collection made in partnership with Assange and digital artist Pak, is about the NFTs. The auction for the NFTs collection, which includes a 1/1 dynamic NFT and a ‘dynamic open edition in which anyone can join,’ is due to begin today.

The DAO further describes the NFTs saying,

“AssangeDAO aims to raise ETH to purchase the 1/1 dynamic NFT. The dynamic NFT is minted using a manifold.XYZ smart contracts will be auctioned off on a dedicated website by Pak.

Proceeds raised from the NFT sale will benefit Assange’s legal defense fund and campaign to raise awareness about the free speech implications of his case. We aim to form a dedicated community and network that can aid in the fight for the liberation of Assange.”

The DAO, which was inspired by the Free RossDAO, is primarily designed to raise funds in order to bid for and purchase Assange NFTs. The ‘new era of cypherpunk organizing,’ they termed it.

In many ways, the DAO was successful in achieving their goal, as the funds raised made AssangeDAO the largest JuiceBox DAO in history, surpassing the previous record of 11,613 ETH set by Constitution DAO in less than 6 days.

Through a decentralized autonomous organization, Julian Assange has been awarded political refuge (DAO). Assange is a well-known journalist and activist who founded the Wikileaks website, and he is being investigated by the US government for publishing a series of Army intelligence leaks supplied to him by Chelsea Manning in 2010. (formerly Bradley Manning). The US wants Assange extradited to the US because of his role in leaking secret American intelligence material.

