Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking plans to release a yen-pegged stablecoin

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking will release a yen-pegged stablecoin. The asset will be traded on a market for digital securities. The technology, according to the bank, has the potential to save millions of dollars.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking will release a yen-pegged stablecoin

The trust banking branch of Mitsubishi UFJ, Japan’s largest bank, will create a yen-pegged stablecoin. The bank hopes to make digital securities more widely available, boosting settlement times and lowering costs.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, Japan’s largest bank, will issue a stablecoin linked to the national currency, the Japanese Yen. This is the most significant development in terms of the involvement of Japan’s banking sector with cryptocurrencies. On February 7, the Nikkei claimed that the bank would launch a yen-pegged digital currency that could be resolved instantly.

The goal is to make digital securities that “may be bought and sold in tiny chunks, such as commercial real estate” more widely available. This is an improvement over current procedures, which can take up to two days to settle funds.

According to the report, the asset will be used in SBI Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s digital securities trading market beginning in 2023.

The stablecoin, which is identical to JPMorgan’s JPM Coin, is predicted to save millions of dollars in costs as well as a significant amount of time. At the same time, Japan is considering the release of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), however, no significant progress has been made. Banks and other financial entities in Japan have been permitted to issue bonds.

Japan announced late last year that it planned to decrease the number of private stablecoins such as USDT. Stablecoins have been identified as one of the main worries for financial authorities, thus this step is similar to what other countries are doing.

According to global developments, the Japanese financial system’s move towards stablecoin releases is a hint of things to come. CBDCs are now being developed in several nations to restrict the impact of cryptocurrencies.

Stablecoins are seen as a threat to national currencies, prompting a frenzy of regulation, particularly from Japan’s Financial Services Agency. The US Treasury has also expressed interest in stablecoin regulation, and legislation is expected to be introduced this year.

As cryptocurrency becomes more popular, 2022 will be a year of regulation and constraints. Countries are warming to cryptocurrency, but they do not want it to supplant national currencies.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Tesla has reported having $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and will likely accept Bitcoin as a payment method