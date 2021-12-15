Apple mandates “Mask” requirement across all US stores amid rising COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 is returning in new variants and hopefully, this time the world is prepared for what is coming.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the United States, the iPhone maker- Apple Inc. has reinstated the mask requirement policy across all United States stores. The company will now mandate all Apple Store visitors to wear a mask before entering the premises and the employees too will have to keep their masks on at all times.

The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 may not be as lethal as the previous variants but we have to be ready for the worst and at no cost can the economy tackle another lockdown, and this not only goes for the United States but also for other countries as well. COVID-19 is trying to return and Apple will leave no stone unturned to make sure that it takes all possible precautionary measures.

Not just the mask requirement policy is reinstated, the technology giant is also looking forward to limiting occupancy within its stores across the United States. This news comes after Apple recently removed the mandate on wearing masks for over 100 Apple Stores across the US, as noted by Engadget. However, the rising COVID-19 cases in the country have led Apple to reconsider its policies and bring back the precautions that it was taking till now. Apple, being the technology giant that it is, will encourage other small companies to follow in its footsteps to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic virus by taking complete precautions.

As per the latest memo released by Apple, the company says that it has taken this decision after reviewing the current trends in the rise of the new Omicron variant that has caused new concerns in the direction of the pandemic. As per the reports by the World Health Organization, this new variant is spreading faster than any previous strain of COVID-19, as mentioned in a report by Engadget.

Thus, taking precautionary measures is the best thing that we can do at the moment and Apple has taken to lead the initiative, as per Bloomberg. The unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years have forced Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and other companies to frequently change their policies, be it mask mandates, occupancy limitations or work from home requirements.

The United States, like the rest of the world, has recently started to recover from the threats of COVID-19 and even after being fully vaccinated, there are concerns about the new Omicron variant.