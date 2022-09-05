Apple Mini 12 Mini spotted in official Refurbished stores

Many of us are aware of Apple, which is working towards the launch of the upcoming new iPhone 14 models for us. There are a lot of new leaks and rumors floating around about this new iPhone where it’s been speculated that Apple will be launching four new different models of iPhones where we will get to see two different models of standard iPhones with standard and a Max variant smartphones and also we will get to see two Pro models which include a standard Pro model and then a Pro Max Variant.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Models Spotted on Refurbished Stores

However, prior to the launching of these iPhones, we have reports claiming that Apple has reportedly repopulated its previous range of iPhone 12 mini-series which is published by Apple on their Refurbished and Clearance Store.

This new step was taken by Apple just as they are already working towards the launching of their new flagship smartphones for this year.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini on Refurbished and Clearance Store

One of the main things about this new iPhone is its smaller form factor and then having a flagship-level specification inside too. So we speculate that Apple will be removing the 5.4-inch mini-series iPhones.

The Mini models for iPhone 12 were introduced back in 2020 and were launched under the name of “iPhone 12 Mini” which was launched featuring a smaller form factor.

This new iPhone 12 Mini is one generation behind the currently popular iPhone 13 Mini. However, this new iPhone 12 Mini is a great choice for many who are looking to have a smaller form factor smartphone but with flagship-grade specifications.

Apple started selling its Mini models for iPhone 12 through refurbished and certified stores back in July this year which was just after a year of its launch. However, the decreasing demand for this new iPhone made it harder for Apple to generate sales for these iPhones.

Getting to the feature sie, this new iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch screen and also provides up to 15 hours of battery backup with the help of its 2020 flagship processor which is the Apple Bionic A14 SoC.

You can also find different storage options starting from 64GB of internal storage and then going all the way up to 128GB of internal storage too.

On the back side, you will also find a flagship duo camera setup where you will find a regular flagship camera sensor coupled with a 12MP flagship-level Ultra Wide angle sensor, and also in the font, you will find a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera sensor too.