This guide focuses on how to get revives in Pokemon Go. Revive is the only item in Pokemon Go able to heal Pokemon from zero HP. Revive will return the health to a certain level for your Pokemon, depending on what kind of Revive you have. If players use Revive on their Pokemon, it will awaken, but only half its health is restored in the process.

There are also Max Revives in Pokemon GO that reset your creatures with the max HP, but we will talk about them a little later. Using normal revives will restore your pokemon up to half their HP, while using Max Revive will bring them back up to full HP. Only Revives are capable of healing pokemon to zero HP, and are fairly rare than any of the other consumables found in Pokemon Go.

Your Pokemon will be ready to fight again once it gets this Revive. After your Pokemon is defeated and faints during a battle, you may use a Revive. As we mentioned, Revive is the only way to get the fainted Pokemon back into battle.

Using regular revives will bring back your favorite Pokemon from their glory days at half their HP, whereas using Max Revive grants them their entire HP bar. The best way to obtain both Revives and Max Revives is by leveling your character by catching Pokemon and filling out your Pokedex, then whenever you hit a new level from level 5-29, you will receive a set number of normal Revives. While you do not directly get the revives, you eventually build up a big pile of them, which keeps your Pokemon in a healthy state for a very long time. Of course, many of these methods only require playing Pokemon GO and collecting them passively over time.

Raids are the high-risk, high-reward method, as you might end up using just Revives on your fainted Pokemon. In the case of fainting, the only things capable of awakening your Pokemon are either Revives or Max Revives. Fortunately, normal Revives are quite common drops that should not be too difficult to get, and if your Pokemon has not fainted, you can still use a Potion to bring back its HP.

If you do have Pokemon that you are desperate to recover, you may want to give them one-shots, as long as they are not maxed out. While powering them up at the beginning will result in one Revive starting at Level 30, Trainers will receive one maximum Revive as their Pokemon evolve. This is on top of the XP gains players may receive by evolving Pokemon in events, or having the Egg of Fortune active, among other things. Meanwhile, using a Max Revive completely resets the Pokemons HP, as well as wakes it back up.