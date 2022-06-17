Apple planning to discontinue iPhone 13 for its iPhone 14

According to the newest rumors, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be powered by the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 series of handsets. Furthermore, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are rumored to have a notched display rather than a punch-hole display.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max may resemble the iPhone 13 in appearance and functionality. Given that the iPhone 13’s price is projected to fall in the next few days, Apple may not be able to sell a large number of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max until they drop the iPhone 13.

Apple may discontinue the iPhone 13 model

While Apple is anticipated to keep the iPhone 13 small, the iPhone 13 may be phased out in favor of the iPhone 14. Similarly, Apple is likely to discontinue the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in order to make room for the impending iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As a result, the iPhone 14 may cost the same as the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max may cost somewhat more than the iPhone 14 but significantly less than the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Max is likely to have a comparable screen size to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with a new chipset and a distinct camera module.

Launch for Apple iPhone 14 Series

The new iPhone 14 series is expected to debut at the Fall event in September. The specific date and time of the event have yet to be revealed, which might take many months.

What will be its pricing?

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be much more costly. If Apple included the LG selfie camera, it would be three times the price of the iPhone 13 Pro series. The high-end iPhone 13 Pro basic model currently costs Rs. 1,19,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max base model costs Rs. 1,29,900. We might expect the new iPhone 14 Pro series to be more expensive.

Are you thinking of purchasing an iPhone 13?

Purchase One Soon If you intend to purchase the iPhone 13, you should do it as soon as possible. You may, however, wait for the next iPhone 14, which is expected to include a better camera system as well as increased battery life.

Remember, this will only be true if the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are equipped with the A15 Bionic. If Apple announces the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max with the A16 Bionic, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 small will remain available at a little reduced price.

