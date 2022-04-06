Apple reportedly increases the pricing for its products by Rs. 6,200

In India, Apple has raised the pricing of some of its popular items, including the AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max. Many goods have increased in price by up to 10% as a result of the recent adjustment.

Apple products pricing increased?

Customers may view the updated tariffs on the Apple website. For example, the price of Apple AirPods Pro has risen by Rs 1,400. On the other hand, the tech firm has raised the price of AirPods by up to Rs 2,000. (3rd generation). The price of AirPods Max, on the other hand, has been raised by Rs 6,200.

Pururaj Dutta, a tipster, was the first to notice the pricing change on Apple’s official website in India. With the most recent price increase, Apple AirPods Pro are now available for Rs 26,300 on the Apple India website. The smartphone was formerly priced at Rs 24,900.

In addition, the price of AirPods (3rd generation) has been raised from Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,500. Furthermore, the AirPods Max is now available on the official Apple website for Rs 66,100, up from Rs 59,900.

As of yet, Apple has not provided an explanation for why it has raised the pricing of audio equipment. However, according to media sources, Apple has raised the pricing to account for rising customs fees.

Reasons behind the price increase

For the uninitiated, the Indian government imposes customs taxes on items imported from other nations. Currently, Apple manufactures a limited number of gadgets in India. The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are examples of such devices. According to sources, Apple intends to produce the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone in the nation over the next several weeks.

What else do we know so far?

Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC, will take place on June 6th, the firm said on Tuesday. The tech firm would have its maiden event on the opening day of the conference.

Apple generally publishes new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software on the first day of WWDC during a presentation featuring its CEO, Tim Cook.

WWDC 2022 will be a virtual event broadcast live on Apple’s website. The show is on display through June 10th. Apple has been holding virtual events since 2020. The WWDC software will be available in beta form over the summer before being made public alongside new iPhone models in the fall. Apple’s iPhone software will almost definitely be referred to as iOS 16 this year.

