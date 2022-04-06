Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features ‘great camera setup’, says report

Samsung, the South Korean electronics behemoth, is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4 with an improved camera system.

The Galaxy Z Fold series is Samsung’s most costly consumer smartphone range, according to GizmoChina. It boasts cutting-edge folding technology, productivity-boosting software, and a lengthy lifespan.

The gadget, however, lacks a flagship-level camera system. According to the insider, the firm intends to address this with the next Galaxy Z Fold 4.

To be more precise, a new telephoto lens is believed to be included in the smartphone. The camera will include a 10MP sensor as well as a 3x optical zoom lens. According to the specifications, it looks to be the identical one available on all three Galaxy S22 versions.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 contains an older 12MP 2x telephoto camera for those who are unaware. Furthermore, the cover display of the next-generation foldable will retain the predecessor’s 10MP front-facing camera. This sensor is also included in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

What else we know about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is to follow in the footsteps of the gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3, it must fill some big shoes. However, there is still room for advancement because the foldable phone formula has yet to be perfected.

Much yet, there are only a few rumors circulating around the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and nothing concrete about specs or features.

However, there are a few improvements that we hope Samsung will incorporate, such as better cameras and more seamless integration for the S Pen pen.

Expected launch date

When it comes to the anticipated release date of the upcoming Z Fold 4, both leaks and educated guesses accord. The previous two Galaxy Z Fold generations were released in late summer/early fall, with the Z Fold 3 appearing in August and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launching in September the year before. As a consequence, we expect the Z Fold 4 to be released towards the end of August or early September.

We believe Samsung would want to avoid releasing the iPhone 14 in mid-September. When it does materialize, the following Fold may have a different name.

In certain European nations, Samsung is selling the current model as the Galaxy Fold 3 — an apparent reaction to Russian officials using the letter Z to support their invasion of Ukraine. This has prompted speculation that Samsung may drop the Z from the name of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

