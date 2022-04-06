OnePlus reveals the first official look for Nord N20 with specifications teased online

Now that the OnePlus 10 Pro has been released, it’s time to move on to the next launch on the company’s schedule. In comparison to the 10 Pro, we anticipate a more affordable affair this time.

Unsurprisingly, the phone resembles the renderings supplied by dependable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer back in November. The phone sports a boxy design that is similar of the newest generation of iPhones. It also lacks the OnePlus alert slider, which seems to be reserved for more expensive devices.

Leaked specification OnePlus Nord 20

The Nord N20 will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. There will be a fingerprint scanner built into the panel.

The fact that the display runs at 60Hz rather than 90Hz is a major mystery, given that the Nord N10 has a 90Hz panel. OnePlus didn’t say why, but it was probably an option between a 60Hz AMOLED and a 90Hz LCD, and OnePlus went with the former. So yet, the Nord N20’s specifications haven’t blown us away.

OnePlus has also announced that the phone would have SuperVOOC fast-wired charging. It did not, however, specify what the speed would be. It’s probable that the phone will have the same 65W speeds as the OnePlus 9 series, although this isn’t confirmed yet.

That concludes the verified OnePlus Nord N20 specifications. According to rumors, the phone will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It’s also reported that the phone will ship with Android 11 rather than Android 12.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is said to include a triple rear camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It is said to have a single front-facing camera configuration for selfies, as well as a 16-megapixel main camera.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G runs Android. The dimensions of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G are 159.80 x 73.10 x 7.70mm (height x width x thickness). Wi-Fi and USB Type-C are believed to be connectivity possibilities on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The phone’s sensors are said to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Launch for OnePlus Nord 20

When OnePlus announces this phone later in April 2022, we’ll know everything there is to know.

