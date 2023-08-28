Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models: Lighter in Weight, Heavier in Price

Apple, the tech behemoth from Cupertino, has been preparing for the release of the iPhone 15 series, its newest and most significant flagship model for the year. Given the high level of interest in the upcoming flagship model, we have some incredible leaks to share with you, particularly on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models to Offer Enhanced Premium Look and Lighter Build

It seems like Apple is trying to make their Pro model quite attractive because they want users to go out and buy a new Pro model iPhone, and that’s also true. 4

However, we have typically seen all of the changes applied to the top-end flagship every year, whether it be from introducing the first-ever display island displays to coming with a bigger camera sensor.

As with every year’s iPhone, this year’s Pro model iPhone, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max or you can simply call it the iPhone 15 Ultra, is expected to come with amazing features and Apple is taking steps to reduce the weight of their hardware, especially with switching from stainless steel to titanium frame perhaps you will get a more durable as well as the lightest material.

When it comes to the precise weight figures, it has been anticipated that the new iPhone models will weigh less than 200 grams. Perhaps it was anticipated that the weight would drop from 206 grams to just 191 grams, which is a significant decrease that many users will undoubtedly notice.

This year, Apple won’t be competing on anything because the Pro model will have the same form factor and a 6.1-inch screen.

When it comes to the Pro Max model, the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will weigh significantly less than its forerunner, the iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

As we said for the Pro model, even the Pro mode will not be compromising regarding its form factor where we will see it coming with a larger 6.7-inch display on the front. Here, expectations are kept that the weight will be reduced from 240 grams to 221 grams, which is again a very noticeable weight you can get to see.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max – Lighter the Weight, Heavier the Price

The phrase “lighter the weight, heavier the price is going to be” has also been mentioned in other pricing leaks, which suggests that the price of the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 models may increase despite Apple’s efforts to keep their upcoming flagship reasonably attractive for their users.

Well, choosing between the Pro and Pro Max iPhones was a difficult choice for many users who often buy Pro models, but it appears that Apple will make this choice quite easy for users with the release of the impending new models.

Speaking of price, there will undoubtedly be an increase due to the titanium case, with indications claiming a price increase of more than $100.

Therefore, it follows that the price will be heavier the lighter the phone you purchase. We do not currently have any formal confirmation of the pricing or the price increase, but this will likely happen soon.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max – Launch Details

Speaking of the launch, there hasn’t been any new information released as of yet, but we anticipate that it will take place in the middle of September.

On the safer side, we can confirm that Apple will schedule its launch event between September 12 and September 15, and sales of the newly launched iPhone are anticipated to begin on September 22 this year.

