Apple reveals all-new Apple iPad Air powered with M1 Chip and more

Apple has updated the iPad Air, eighteen months after giving the tablet an iPad Pro-style makeover. Although much of the original design remains, the new iPad Air model has been upgraded with a speedier M1 CPU, first seen in Apple’s Macs. It also supports 5G, and the USB-C connection can carry data at a rate of up to 10Gbps.

Specifications for Apple iPad Air

The iPad Air’s M1 processor, which is also being featured in the current iPad Pro, has an 8-core CPU that Apple claims is up to 60% quicker than the A14 Bionic engine found in the previous generation’s model. It has an 8-core GPU that is twice as powerful as its predecessor in terms of graphics performance.

Its front-facing camera has indeed been upgraded to a 12MP sensor, up from 7MP earlier, and it already incorporates Apple’s Center Stage function, which maintains you in the picture during conversations. The rear camera’s resolution remains the same at 12MP.

The iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 3.8 million pixels and unique technology as as 500 nits of brightness, full lamination, a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and also an anti-reflective screen coating for an immersive cinematic experience. The iPad Air has two speakers while in landscape mode.

All-new Apple iPad Air Accessories

The new iPad Air, like its predecessor, is available with the Apple Pencil for Rs. 9,931 ($130), which nicely expands its size, and also the Magic Keyboard for Rs. 23,020 ($300). This would also work with Smart Keyboard Folio covers, which cost Rs. 13,781 ($180), and Smart Folio covers, which cost Rs. 6,082 ($80), and are available in a variety of complementary colors to match the new iPad Air finishes, including black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and sea blue. Touch ID, which is incorporated into the power button, provides biometric security.

In Apple’s tablet lineup, the iPad Air is positioned below the iPad Pro and was updated in 2020. The iPad Air has a lower refresh rate and a slower CPU than the iPad Pro.

Most of those iPad Pro’s other features, such as a USB-C connector and support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Pencil, were still accessible on the iPad Air. As a result, the iPad Air has mostly matured into a fantastic low-cost alternative to the Pro. This is especially true given that it is also powered by an M1 chip.

Apple iPad Air pricing

The new iPad Air will cost Rs. 46,118 ($600) for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs. 57,667 ($750) for the Wi-Fi plus cellular model. The new iPad Air will be available in a variety of colors, including space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and new blue, and will offer 64GB or 256GB of storage.

The tablet will indeed be available for purchase on March 18th, with preorders starting this Friday, March 11th. The new iPad Air comes with iPadOS 15, a powerful operating system designed just for iPad. iPadOS 15 is a free software update for iPad Air 2 and later.

