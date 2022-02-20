Apple reveals Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory limited edition earbuds

Apple is participating in the NBA’s 75th anniversary season by releasing the $249.99 limited-edition Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory earphones.

Apple’s soon-to-be-released earphones are one of the company’s contributions to this significant milestone in the history of club basketball in the United States.

The NBA75 Ivory is currently available for purchase on Beats’ website. All orders include six months of Apple Music for free, after which Apple will charge $9.99 per month. Furthermore, you must redeem the deal within three months after matching the NBA75 Ivory; it is also only available to new members.

Apple Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory Limited Edition

The NBA’s 75th anniversary will honor the enormous assortment of brilliant players who have adorned the game over the previous seven decades since its inception. Apple Powerbeats Pro earphones are designed as a love letter to millions of NBA fans.

This limited edition set of earphones is not considerably different from the usual model, but it comes with a few embellishments that commemorate the occasion. The NBA75 Ivory earphones will be available for purchase very soon.

The NBA75 Ivory earbuds can provide up to 9 hours of action on a single charge, are sweat and water-resistant, and can provide up to 24 hours of activity when connected to the charging case.

Among other features, the NBA75 Ivory earbuds have Siri Voice Assistant compatibility, volume/track controls on each bud, and AutoPlay/Pause capability.

Although there are no specifications on the release date, we anticipate that the Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory earbuds will be confined to the United States and Canada, as well as a few other places where the NBA has a large following.

The accompanying charging case, on the other hand, should provide up to 24 hours of battery life before the entire package has to be recharged. In addition, 5 minutes of charging should result in 90 minutes of playback.

All Powerbeats Pro lineup

Powerbeats Pro, the first completely wireless Beats earbuds, was released in 2019. Ear hooks for a snug fit, the same H1 chip as AirPods for “Hey Siri” support, up to nine hours of listening time per charge, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and a charging case that works with a Lightning to USB-A connection are among the key features.

It’s worth noting that Apple now sells the Powerbeats Pro in existing black, navy, or white colors for $179.95. If you’re looking for wireless headphones, it’s also worth investigating the latest Beats Studio Buds or Beats Fit Pro.

Also Read: