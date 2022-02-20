Oppo Pad new renders and specifications leaked online prior to launch

The first-ever tablet by Oppo is speculated to be launched officially into the tablet markets soon! Bookings for the OPPO Pad have been offered on JD.com ahead of its launch. Simultaneously, reliable source Digital Chat Station has revealed the tablet’s full specifications.

Leaked specifications for Oppo Pad

The OPPO Pad will have a 10.95-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It will also support 10-bit colors and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OPPO Pad will have minimal bezels, as seen in the official renderings. Previously, the impending Oppo Pad was found on Geekbench, and the listing disclosed the device’s Geekbench score as well as several key specifications. Oppo’s first tablet scored 4582 points in the single-core test and 12259 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

The listing also disclosed that the next Oppo Pad might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU. The chipset is reported to have a clock speed of up to 3.19GHz and an Adreno 650 GPU.

The listing also stated that the Oppo Tab will include a 6GB RAM edition, as well as additional storage choices. The gadget will come pre-installed with the Android 11 operating system. The tablet’s 6 GB / 8 GB RAM models will include 256 GB of built-in storage. It will include an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.

Oppo Pad will include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel back camera. The gadget will include quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

It will come with a pen with 4096 pressure sensitivity levels. It will provide Wi-Fi 6 22 MIMO connection capability. The gadget will have a thickness of 6.9 / 7.05mm and weigh 507 / 510 grams.

OPPO Pad Rear Side Look.

Some photographs that appeared earlier this week are seen above. As shown, the OPPO Pad is available in three colors: black, purple, and silver. The black and purple variants feature OPPO Pad branding behind the LED-flash assisted camera, but the silver model has a distinct design beneath the back camera.

Android Tablets to make a new comeback?

In 2010, the tablet format was presented to customers for the first time. Some manufacturers, such as Samsung, Huawei, and Apple, continue to sell them by upgrading the format, although selling a tablet is no longer required. That might change in 2022.

Manufacturers may consider attempting to dominate this market. This really is the situation with Vivo, Oppo, and others. Digital Chat Station, a well-known insider. A high-end tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 engine might be unveiled shortly by the Chinese firms, which are rapidly growing globally. Vivo might release it fast in order to avoid traffic congestion caused by the tablet market’s rapid expansion. Indeed, several firms would like to have a product of this sort on the market by 2022.

We’re thinking specifically about Oppo, whose first touch slate was recently found in a leak. Again, we’re talking about a high-end device, this time with a 120 Hz screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 engine. We should also not forget the historical figures who have never abandoned the format. We consider the Apple iPad and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab for Android. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S8 was just unveiled.

