Google Pixel 7 series underworks leaks saying to feature Tensor GS201 SoC

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rumors have begun to circulate. The very next flagship smartphones by Google are reportedly anticipated to also have a second-generation Google Tensor SoC as well as a new Samsung Exynos modem.

Google Pixel 7 series under development

In contrast to all these critical specifications, the leak identifies the internal model designations again for Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the second-generation Google Tensor SoC, as well as the Samsung Exynos modem. Except it though, there really are no details regarding the forthcoming Google Pixel 7 series.

Google is reportedly busy working on next year’s premium smartphones, the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro, thus according to 9to5Google. The allegation, meanwhile, doesn’t really indicate how Google might introduce the very next Pixel smartphones.

Depending just on upcoming releases of Google’s preceding Pixel high-end smartphones, its new Pixel 7 range should debut in October of this year. The model predictive names again for forthcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been shown to be Cheetah and Panther, correspondingly.

Expected specifications for Google Pixel 7 series

As per the speculation, the next Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will indeed be backed by the Google Tensor GS201 SoC, codenamed Cloudripper internally. Moreover, the SoC would be coupled with only a new Samsung Exynos 5300 modem – Ravenclaw is Google’s confidential codename — which Samsung has still yet to disclose.

Those specifications, according to insiders, were discovered following the publication of Google’s Android 13 prerelease version. Besides that, little is known about the specifications of the two next Pixel high-end smartphones.

Thus according to reports, Google recently changed the nomenclature method for its Pixel products. Previously to the Google Pixel 6 generation, all Nexus & Pixel smartphones were named following fish or even other marine creatures.

The year before, the Pixel 6 series’ premium smartphones were codenamed Oriole and Raven. This year, Google is apparently going to use feline-themed codenames for its gadgets. Ravenclaw either relates to a Hogwarts connection or maybe something entirely else. The Ravenclaw codename was shown to be a combination of two elements: the Pixel 6 Pro chassis as well as the Tensor GS201 SoC.

Nevertheless, because there’s been no official word by Google, the facts about the codenames & their consequences should indeed be considered speculative at best. We previously reported how Google evaluated the Tensor chip secretly by substituting the Snapdragon 765 in Pixel 5 smartphones with the Tensor chipset while the first Google Tensor chip was really being built – long first before Pixel 6 designs were selected.

This hybrid device was unofficially codenamed “Whitefin,” a mixture of “white” again from Tensor program’s “Whitechapel” and “fin” first from Pixel 5’s “redfin.” We assume Ravenclaw is indeed a comparable mashup, having taken the body of a Pixel 6 Pro – decided to name Raven – and adding the GS201 CPU, with the “claw” referencing to the felines of the Pixel 7 generation.

