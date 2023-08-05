Apple Sends Warning to Older iPhone Users – Is It Time for an Upgrade?

Are you an iPhone user? Cupertino giant, Apple has issued a warning to its users for the next 30 days. However, people who are using a newer iPhone model are not subjected to these warning calls.

For users who are using an older iPhone which was released long back are the users who are getting such type of warnings from the company.

Apple Sends Warning to Older iPhone Users

As per reports, the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X users are the ones who are subjected to receive warnings from the company.

So, if you are someone who is still now using iPhone 8 or an iPhone X in 2023, well it’s already time for you to upgrade to a new phone and infact the Cupertino giant has also insisted on upgrading their older iPhone users to a new one as the Cupertino giant will be stopping the issuing of their iOS update, iOS 17 to these models.

Apple Is Reportedly Stopping Supporting iOS 17 Update to Older iPhone Users

Cupertino giant released their older iPhone back in 2017 and it’s been nearly six years since we got to see these iPhones making their way to release.

However, Apple shared that their older models are now no longer capable to power as well as running efficiently with the newer iOS 17 update.

The models which will not be supporting the latest iOS update include older iPhones including:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus, and

iPhone X

Why Should You Upgrade to a New IPhone?

Talking about the feature side, the new Apple iOS 17 will be coming with a great set of features, and especially the new update will only run on iPhones which works on higher processing power.

Also, the Cupertino giant has officially announced that the company is also considering to stop issuing security updates which makes it vulnerable to threats as well as viruses too.

Although, your smartphone may work with an older iOS update still as there is no such security update, your older iPhone does get vulnerable to virus threats.

Which iPhone should I buy?

Usually, Apple provides all the security updates for up to 5-6 years, and the older iPhone 8 and iPhone X models have already surpassed the time.

If you are looking to upgrade, we would highly recommend you upgrade to the latest iPhone. however, if you are on a tight budget, then you can still consider getting an older iPhone from the list of models mentioned below which will be getting the update for iOS 17.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation or later)

Before finalizing your design keep in mind that these iPhones will also stop receiving updates shortly.

