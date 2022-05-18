Apple September Event Date Leaked – Apple iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2 expected

The Apple WWDC developer conference will be held on June 6, 2022, during which the tech giant will introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and other updates. In addition, the next-generation iPhone 14 series, as well as new wearables and the AirPods Pro 2, will be unveiled during Apple’s September presentation. The date of Apple’s September event has already been leaked online.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped Officially

According to iDropNews, the Cupertino-based company has something planned for “Week 37.” According to the article, the launch would take place on September 13, 2022. According to the article, there is no word on whether Apple’s September event would be held in person or online. Apple will make a decision this close to the event date. The information is scheduled to be released in mid/late August.

As previously said, Apple is expected to release the AirPods Pro 2, three smartwatches, and new Macs with the Apple iPhone 14 series. Let’s take a peek at the Apple September event’s planned debuts.

What to expect from Apple iPhone 14 Series

The Mini model will not be available this time. The next-generation range will most likely comprise four models: the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are reported to use the next-generation A16 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max may have the A15 chip. The iPhone 14 is expected to have the same design as the iPhone 13. In addition, the forthcoming series is reported to include improved camera and display functions.

Launch for Apple AirPods Pro 2

According to the newest source, the next AirPods Pro 2 will be “the largest breakthrough in wireless earbuds,” with a new codec, a stemless design, and noise-canceling technology. In addition to the Lightning port, the earphones are rumored to have a USB Type-C connector. According to the rumor, the earphones would cost approximately $299 and will be available in white.

Apple Watch 8, Watch SE, And Watch Extreme Edition Expected to Launch

The Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE, and Watch Extreme Edition are also expected during the September presentation. According to the rumor, Apple’s next watches will not feature revised or flat sides. It will just include a minor internal change. Furthermore, the Apple Watch Extreme Edition is expected to cost more than the Watch Series 8, which will retail for $399.

New Macs are expected too!!

According to the report, if the September event is held in person, new Mac devices will be released, however, if the event is held online, no new Mac gadgets will be released. According to the rumor, Apple may deliver at least two Macs. However, there has been no official confirmation of this information, so it is best to treat it as conjecture and keep tuned for more updates.

