Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

With controversies surrounding Musk’s Twitter acquisition deal, new developments continue to affect the $44 billion deal. Not long ago, Elon Musk visibly tweeted poop emojis at the Chief Executive of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, keeping up his ways on the platform.

Reports from this week suggest how three senior employees at Twitter Inc voluntarily left the social media giant. The employees were Ilya Brown, Katrina Lane and Max Schmeiser. Brown is a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth. Lane was the VP of Twitter Service, and Schmeiser was the head of data science. According to their LinkedIn profiles, Brown had been with the social media giant for about six years. On the other hand, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at the company for one and two years respectively.

Twitter Inc even confirmed these prominent departures. A spokesperson from the company specified they continue their focus on the provision of ‘the very best experience’ for everyone. They confirmed that the employees would leave the company for ‘new opportunities,’ and that they were thankful for the employees’ hard work at Twitter.

“We continue to be focused on providing the very best experience to the people on Twitter. We can confirm that they will be leaving Twitter for new opportunities. We are thankful for all of their hard work and leadership,”

For the past few weeks, Twitter’s senior level has been experiencing a fair amount blows owing to controversies around Musk’s Twitter acquisition, and others. Moreover, CEO Agrawal had ousted two of the main executives at the company last week. These were revenue product lead Bruce Falck, along with Kayvon Beykpour, the head of product, at the time, who was on parental leave. According the Beykpour, the CEO of the past six months asked him to leave as he aimed to ‘take the team in different direction.’

However, at successfully acquiring Twitter Inc, Musk specified that he would bring in a new CEO. Currently, the Tesla CEO has specified that the deal is on temporary hold owing pending details on spam accounts, but he fully intents to go ahead with it. Clearly, Agrawal’s presence in the company will not last very long. On Twitter, he wrote how many are curious as to why a ‘lame-duck CEO’ would change these things if Twitter is being acquired anyway.