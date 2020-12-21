Apple shuts down store in the US amidst rising COVID cases

If you have following the news, you might know that COVID cases are surging again. This is the reason why Apple has temporarily shut down 53 stores in California and 12 stores in London for safety reasons. This step was an obvious need because the US is still the worst affected by the pandemic. It has also accounted for over 18% of the total global deaths.

Why the sudden closing of Apple stores?

The main fact behind this decision of the company is the obvious rising no of corona cases. But another important thing to remember is that New Jersey and Florida have registered over 18k deaths on Thursday. And apart from the 53 and 12 stores closed in California and London, several other stores in Brazil, Mexico, and over 16 stores in the UK will be shut down.

The company also gave a statement that on the same. They said that the company is shutting down stores in specific areas due to the rising no of COVID cases. We know that the situation is serious when we hear that the state of California has activated the energy alert system. And this has happened for the first time since the pandemic struck.

As soon as the pandemic struct the Cupertino giant was one of the first to close down its stores. After March, the company already shut down its retail outlets outside of greater China. Then the company slowly opened its stores after the pandemic slowed down a little, but now it seems that the deadly virus is again picking up pace.

It seems that COVID isn’t going to leave us at the beginning of 2020. What are your thoughts on the move of Apple shutting down stores? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content useful and detailed, do like and share it with your friends.

