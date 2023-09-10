Apple Stays True to ‘Pro Max’ Branding: No ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ This Year

In a surprising turn of events, Apple has decided to stick with the tried-and-true “Pro Max” branding for its upcoming high-end iPhone, putting an end to speculations about the much-anticipated “iPhone 15 Ultra.” Bloomberg’s recent report, outlining expectations for the upcoming “Wonderlust” event, has shed light on this significant development.

The speculations about an “iPhone 15 Ultra” gained momentum, especially after Apple’s introduction of the “Ultra” brand with the Apple Watch last year. However, it seems that all the buzz and excitement around this possibility have been in vain.

Mark Gurman, in his detailed report, not only provided insights into the iPhone 15’s battery life, camera specifications, and the introduction of USB-C AirPods but also confirmed that Apple is steadfastly maintaining the “iPhone 15 Pro Max” nomenclature for this year’s flagship.

Apple’s announcement pattern remains consistent, with the launch of four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the much-anticipated 15 Pro Max, which will not bear the “Ultra” moniker as previously speculated. The base models, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, will retain the familiar design with aluminum sides and a glass back, reminiscent of the iPhone 14 series. In contrast, the two high-end iPhones will flaunt a fresh design that swaps the stainless steel sides for titanium.

The “Wonderlust” event where Apple will unveil these new iPhones is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT. For comprehensive coverage of all the announcements, stay tuned to 9to5Mac. To delve deeper into what Apple has in store for this event, explore our complete guide on the “Wonderlust” event. For in-depth details on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, check out our dedicated guides.

The unexpected decision by Apple to stick with the “Pro Max” branding for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max has left many Apple enthusiasts and industry experts speculating about the company’s strategic direction. The buzz surrounding the possibility of an “iPhone 15 Ultra” had generated excitement and curiosity, as Apple’s “Ultra” branding was introduced with the Apple Watch and was thought to potentially expand to other product lines.

However, Apple’s commitment to the “Pro Max” naming suggests a continued focus on the professional and premium segment of its smartphone lineup. This choice could signify that Apple is placing more emphasis on refining and perfecting its existing flagship rather than introducing a new tier.

The decision to keep the base models, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, in line with the design of their predecessors while upgrading the high-end models to feature titanium sides hints at Apple’s dedication to delivering a diverse range of options to cater to varying customer preferences.

As the “Wonderlust” event approaches, the tech world eagerly awaits further details about the iPhone 15 series, battery life improvements, camera enhancements, and the new USB-C AirPods. Apple’s ability to maintain excitement and anticipation around its product launches, even when they stick to familiar naming conventions, highlights the company’s enduring appeal and its capacity to surprise and delight consumers.

In conclusion, the absence of the “iPhone 15 Ultra” this year doesn’t dampen the excitement surrounding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple’s decision to continue with the “Pro Max” branding underscores its commitment to providing top-tier options for its discerning customer base. The “Wonderlust” event promises to reveal more exciting developments, keeping Apple enthusiasts and the tech community on the edge of their seats.

