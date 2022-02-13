Apple sued over ‘jelly scroll’ defect on 6th gen iPad mini

Apple is charged with a class-action lawsuit thanks to the “jelly scrolling” issue on the iPad mini 6 which as per the allegations makes the device unfit for use. Seems like the iPad mini failed to scroll smoothly through the users’ hearts because nobody prefers a wobbly screen. The complaint was lodged in the U.S District Court for the Northern District of California. It was placed by Christopher Bryan on Wednesday. The complaint says that the ‘jelly scroll’ problem has made the iPad mini 6 defective and “unusable.” Read along to know more about the issue and the corresponding lawsuit.

The What and Why

Although there was a lot of excitement and anticipation prior to the release of the iPad mini 6, soon after the release there were reports from the users about a wobbly or “jelly” effect while scrolling through the device. This was the direct effect of the uneven refreshing time of the device’s display. One side of the display took more time to refresh than the other causing the wobbly or jelly effect while scrolling. In addition to this, there were several other complaints from users around that reported issues like motion sickness, migraines, etc. The news regarding the lawsuit was first brought forth by MacRumors. In the lawsuit, there are also allegations stating that the “users have reported motion sickness, nausea, vomiting, and migraines when using the Device due to the defect.”

Although the reports began coming in from 2021, Apple dismissed the issue justifying the defect as rather normal behavior for LCD displays. The current lawsuit it’s been slapped with says otherwise. It also underscores the fact that the other LCD displays which exhibit such behavior don’t have such severe issues with scrolling as the iPad mini to the point where it renders the device totally unfit for use.

Another allegation in the lawsuit is a slap on the face of Apple, questioning Apple’s ethical responsibility to the customers since it states that the company continued the sale of the device despite being completely aware of the issue. Although aware of the defect, Apple did not even take any steps to resolve or fix the issue, adding to the gravity of the case at hand. The lawsuit blames Apple for “concealing” the defects from the users of the device. In other words, the company is being accused of fraud. In addition to that, the lawsuit also charges Apple for the violation of California competition regulations and false advertising laws.