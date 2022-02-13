Quantum Dots Camera Technology helps in taking-off Camera bumps in smartphone

Over the last several years, smartphone camera technology has grown at an exponential rate, as tech companies continue to design superior cameras for flagship smartphones.

One of the key aims here is to provide high-quality cameras in a compact form factor in order to minimize the camera bump without sacrificing image quality or the megapixel count.

With this goal in mind, a group of academics has created a novel quantum dots-based camera technology that might assist smartphone makers in developing small cameras without losing image capabilities. As a result, future smartphones may be able to do away with back camera bumps without sacrificing picture quality.

Researchers Create Quantum Dot Camera Technology

Before I dive into the technical intricacies, let me give you a short refresher on quantum dots. Quantum dots are microscopic semiconductor nanocrystals that may be triggered by light to emit a particular color. This technology is now employed in high-end televisions to provide accurate colors and vibrant images.

On the other hand, it may enable smartphone manufacturers to include small cameras inside their handsets, allowing them to capture brighter, more natural-looking photographs while remaining compact and energy-efficient.

So, researchers from Chung-Ang University in Seoul, South Korea, have detailed the quantum dots-based camera technique in a study published in the Advanced Materials journal.

The researchers appear to have discovered how to tailor quantum dots of a given size and composition to respond to specific color light.

This enables quantum dots to operate as photodiodes on an image sensor, which are typically covered by a color filter in regular CMOS sensors, but without the requirement for the color filter.

Using this discovery, the scientists developed a 5,500-pixel photodetector array. These pixels were squeezed into a tiny square centimeter area.

As per the researchers, this quantum dots-based camera technology not just increases the overall megapixel count of the camera and also enables companies to design cameras and sensors that are more compact than what is now available on the market.

The researchers anticipate that the new quantum dots cameras would enable manufacturers to reduce the size of their smartphone cameras while maintaining quality.

Aside from that, camera technology might assist autonomous car makers in the future in integrating smaller modules of cameras and sensors into the body of their vehicles.

