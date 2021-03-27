Apple To Launch New “Rugged Edition Watch” Suitable For Extreme Sports Activities, Says Report

As soon as late this year or next year Apple could announce a new version of its smartwatch with durable casing. Reports claim that Apple is on plans to launch a new Rugged Watch which is expected to be more suitable for extreme sports activities.

The watch would be sold as an added product potentially as the “Explorer Version” or special editing concept co-branded by Nike and Hermes.

This versatility is the same that the ordinary Watch, but the impact of a rubberized case may be additionally rugged to be established with adding shell steel, aluminum, and titanium such as the G-Shock series.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg notes that Apple will reach a new set of consumers working in extreme conditions with the current Smartwatch edition.

The article mentions those who know the matter because it will target runners, walkers, and others. The group also explored internally the introduction of a watch for 2021 or 2022 with a rugged case.

According to Gurman, the option may be decided to produce a rugged smartwatch, as watchmakers such as Casio have seen high sales upward. The study says that the current rugged version of Apple is internally referred to as the “Explorer Model” and could look like a Casio G-Shock.

Given the overwhelming success of Apple smartwatches, a durable watch seems to be a likely and even sensible addition to the lineup.

Apple owns 36 percent of the wearable market and has produced wearables and home accessories worth $30 billion, which is its most profitable segment alongside the iPhone, according to the latest study from IDC.

According to the paper, Apple is also working on a swim tracking feature. The new robust model could be available as long as Apple usually releases its current Watch model as early as September. But, as with often speculated Apple goods, it could also be postponed or scrapped entirely.

Apple Rugged Watch – Expected Specification

For those that are unknown, Apple Watch versions provide plenty of workout features and choices for various workouts, but it isn’t suitable for adventure activities such as rock climbing in terms of endurance.

We would expect Apple to apply an outside rubber to the screen and to have a longer-lasting strap.

Curiously, the article quoting individuals familiar with the subject also states that the rough edition of Apple may be fully canceled or delayed.

