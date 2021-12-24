Apple tops the list for 5G smartphone sales for Q3 2021 followed with Xiaomi and Samsung

Xiaomi’s global 5G smartphone shipments plateaued in the third quarter of 2021. Samsung, on the other hand, saw their proportion of 5G smartphone shipments increase.

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales chart

For the third quarter of 2021, Apple became the world’s largest seller of 5G smartphones. According to new research, Apple is the leader in 5G smartphone shipments, followed by Chinese maker Xiaomi. According to research published by Strategy Analytics, Samsung, a South Korean smartphone manufacturer, was ranked third.

Xiaomi and Samsung follows after Apple in sales

Xiaomi’s worldwide 5G smartphone shipments stagnated in Q3 2021, according to a Strategy Analytics analysis. Samsung, on the other hand, saw their proportion of 5G smartphone shipments increase.

Huawei’s Honor led the way in terms of the total increase in 5G smartphone shipments, followed by Motorola and Samsung.

According to Ville Petteri-Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, “Samsung edged ahead of OPPO to become the second leading Android 5G smartphone provider globally in Q3 2021.”

“After three-quarters of negative sequential shipment growth, Samsung has returned to positive territory. Samsung is seeing robust demand for its smartphones across many areas, thanks to a diverse range of products in various price ranges.

Samsung goods, such as the premium Galaxy Z Flip 3, the S21 Ultra, and the inexpensive A-series, have become the second-most popular brand of Android 5G smartphones globally in Q3 2021, thanks to a combination of leading technologies such as foldable display smartphones and various 5G devices.”

According to Yiwen Wu, Associate Director of Strategy Analytics, “Honor was the fastest-growing Android 5G smartphone brand QoQ in Q3 2021.” “In China, Honor 5G smartphones are fast gaining popularity. The honor was once a Huawei sub-brand, but it was split off as a separate company earlier this year. In Q3 2021, the company’s leading 5G smartphones were the 50 5G, 50 SE 5G, and 50 Pro 5G.”

“Xiaomi, which witnessed a spectacular increase in worldwide 5G smartphone sales in the second quarter of 2021, had that momentum stagnate in the third quarter of 2021, with shipment growth flat sequentially,” says Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics.

In Q3 2021, Samsung’s recovery hampered Xiaomi’s ability to thrive in Europe, while OPPO soared in China. Faced with a one-two punch from Samsung outside of China and OPPO in China, Xiaomi’s 5G smartphone demand slowed significantly in Q3 2021.”

Also Read: