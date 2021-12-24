Samsung preparing for first HDR10+ certified gaming display for CES 2022

Samsung Electronics recently stated that selected 4K and 8K TVs and gaming screens would support the new HDR10+ gaming specification in 2022, adding says cutting-edge HDR gameplay, and also a list of 4K and 8K game titles powered by NVIDIA GPUs, will be presented at CES 2022.

Samsung HDR10+ certified gaming display

The business claims that it supports HDR10+ gameplay for just a hassle-free, authentic HDR gaming experience with minimal latency, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and a refresh rate of more than 120Hz.

“We seem to be exceedingly pleased to announce that the new HDR10+ gaming benchmark would be embraced by Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED match up the with Q70 TV series and above, as well as gaming monitors, letting users to enjoy a game-changing experience thru the slashing visual effects as well as richer, life-like images,” said Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business, in a statement.

“As technology advances, Samsung will continue to invest in consumers’ watching experiences by providing improved new features and capabilities,” Yong said.

The new norm, created by HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, provides game developers the tools they need to deliver players a compelling and consistent HDR gaming experience without the need for manual calibration across a number of display technologies and input devices, such as consoles, PCs, and more.

Supported games

This implies that only a limited number of games (such as the aforementioned Redout 2 and Pinball FX) will be HDR10+ Gaming compatible. The first selection of compatible content will be limited, similar to Dolby Vision.

However, when more powerful TVs become cheaper in the wake of gleaming new QLEDs and 8K TVs, codecs like HDR10+ Gaming and Dolby Vision will inevitably become more popular. What are the ramifications of this? More developers and publishers will begin to place higher importance on these image formats.

Dolby Vision has already made significant progress in this area, notably on Xbox Series X/S, where some high-quality titles, such as Halo Infinite and Gears 5, are compatible with the format. As a result, HDR10+ Gaming may have some catching up to do.

Conclusion:

This new gaming display by Samsung will definitely bring a revolutionary change in the gaming display market. However, we do speculate that these new displays would be priced on a premium side, so for more details, we will have to wait till the event.

Also Read: