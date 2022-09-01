Apple Watch Series 8 to add ‘Product RED’ option to its lineup

Apple is already been fully gearing up toward the launch of its upcoming new refreshed lineup of iPhones as well as the Watch Series for this year. This year, we will see the new iPhone 14 series and also the new Watch Series 8 will be launched officially by Apple.

The launch of these newly refreshed lineups of products by Apple is expected to make its way to launch through a new launch event named Far Out launch by Apple which is scheduled officially on the 7th of September this year.

Before the official launch, we do have a lot of new rumors floating around about this upcoming new Watch Series 8. We already have covered a lot of articles about this upcoming watch.

Adding more details about this smartwatch, it’s been speculated that this new Watch Series 8 is expected to add a new color option (PRODUCT RED) to its entire lineup. Let’s now have a look at the new details revealed about this new smartwatch:

Product Red option for Apple Watch Series 8

Product Red option has been quite popular among Apple fans. For the people who aren’t aware, Product Red products by Apple have a specialty added to this option where for every Product Red iPhone purchase, Apple will be donating a portion of its sales income to aid the treatment of people who are living with HIV. However, during the covid times, Apple also donated a certain amount for COVID relief.

Talking more about this smartwatch, it’s been said that this smartwatch will be coming in two different size options including a 41mm dial size and also a 45mm dial size too.

The color options we expect to see with this lineup of smartwatches include aluminum shade, midnight shade, starlight shade, silver shade, and a Product Red shade.

If we go by the reports coming from ShrimpApple Pro, it’s been speculated that this new PRODUCT RED option for Apple Watch Series 8 will be featuring a different shade if we compare it with the iPhone’s product red options. However, the details about its color tone are still uncertain.

It’s been also said that Apple will be adding a new set of hardware features which also include it featuring a dedicated temperature sensor that will be helping it towards detecting fever and also reports are claiming that Apple will be adding a complete new rugged series Apple watch which will be called Apple Watch Pro series. As of now, no such reports are claiming about the pricing side of this new smartwatch by Apple.