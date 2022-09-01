Xiaomi launches Smart TV X series in India

Chinese gadget maker, Xiaomi has finally launched its new set of Android TV within the Indian markets. However, Xiaomi has added new smart Tv to their entire lineup which they named as Smart TV X series.

There are a lot of new upgrades expected with this new smart TV which include it coming with the latest newly developed Vivid Picture Engine Technology, Dolby Audio, DTS: Virtual Technology, and a lot more.

If you looking for a new Smart TV upgrade, then keep your eyeballs here in this article, as here we will be covering everything you need to know about this Smart TV X series by Xiaomi.

Everything about the Xiaomi Smart TV X series in India

So, let’s not start with all the details you should know about this new upcoming Smart TV X series by Xiaomi. Now starting with the feature side, we have reports claiming that this new TV comes with a peak resolution support of 4K Ultra HD.

Adding more details about the display side, it’s been said that this new display comes with the support for the latest new MEMC Technology Engine and also is certified with Dolby Vision support and HDR10 and HLG support. If we talk about the color support, it’s been claimed that this new Smart TV comes with 94% of the DCI-P3 color output.

To provide a better-enhanced experience to its users, it’s been said that Xiaomi has also added its newly developed processing technology which has been named Vivid Picture Engine which is also abbreviated as VPE.

If we go with the internal specification side, the company claims this new Smart TV X series comes with the latest new and efficient Quad Core A55 SoC onboard.

This chipset has been coupled with a performance-centric Mali G52 MC1 GPU onboard. Adding more details about the internals, this new TV comes with a faster 2GB of RAM and this RAM storage has been coupled with an internal storage of 8GB.

Talking about the audio section, this new TV features a dual bottom firing where each speaker spits out an output of 15W which together makes this TV spit out a complete audio output of 30W.

To enhance the audio output, these new speakers also come with the support latest audio technologies including Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and also DTS Virtual: X audio technology.

Adding details about the connectivity side, this new TV comes with two sets of HDMI 2.1 ports and two USB ports, and also you will see an AVI input port which again comes with an efficient 3.5mm jack too and also an Ethernet port (So you don’t have to Wi-Fi connectivity).

On the connectivity side, this new TV comes with the support for dual-band Wi-Fi, and also the latest new Bluetooth 5.0 is featured here. Also, we will get to see this TV coming with support for Chromecast and on the software side, we will see it featuring the latest new Android 10 onboard.

Pricing – Xiaomi Smart TV X Series

Getting to the pricing side of this Xiaomi Smart TV X series, the gadget maker has launched this TV for a price starting from Rs. 28,999 where you will get the 43-inch model. If you looking for a little bigger screen which is a 50-inch screen then you can get a 50-inch TV for the price of Rs. 34,999. Also, there is a top-end variant that comes with a 55-inch bigger screen which is priced at Rs. 39,999.