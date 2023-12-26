On December 26, the holiday excitement surrounding the Apple Watch brand gave way to a sad reality as the popular wearable was formally banned from entering the United States. The long patent fight between Apple and Masimo, a medical technology business, is the cause of this drastic increase, which raises concerns about Apple’s wearable’s prospects in the wealthy American market.

An Overview of Apple’s cautious Concerns:

The drama started in 2019 when Masimo claimed Apple was violating five patents regarding blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring technology, which is incorporated in the Series 6 and later variations of the Apple Watch. These patents cover a variety of topics, including algorithms and non-invasive light-based blood oxygen level monitoring techniques. Pioneer in this industry Masimo claimed that Apple had stolen its ideas without consent.

Following years of legal fighting, in October 2023 the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an order prohibiting the import of Apple Watches that were violated upon into the United States, agreeing with Masimo. President Biden was given sixty days to consider and perhaps veto the import ban, but he decided against acting and the ban remained in effect.

What are the impacts and the implications?

The import restriction significantly hurts Apple’s wearables business by essentially making it impossible for the company to sell new Apple Watches in the United States. About 30% of the worldwide smartwatch market is accounted for by Apple Watch, with Americans being a key target market. According to analysts, Apple may lose billions of dollars in revenue as a result of the prohibition and may give up market share to rivals like Samsung and Garmin.

Concerns regarding innovation and competitiveness are raised by the prohibition in addition to the immediate financial consequences. Experts contend that legal issues over patents such as these might hinder the development of technology and cast doubt on businesses in the IT and healthcare sectors. A key consideration is how the ban would affect customers, who may find it more difficult to obtain a well-liked fitness and health tracking gadget.

Did Apple take any actions to fight back?

Undoubtedly, Apple is not going to take this prohibition lightly. The corporation is contesting the ITC’s ruling in an appeal that it filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Apple claims to have unique SpO2 technology and that Masimo’s patents are invalid. It may take months or perhaps years to conclude the appeals procedure, which is anticipated to be drawn out and complicated.

To maintain its position in the American market for the Apple Watch, Apple is currently looking at other possibilities. While the appeal is pending, one option is to ask for changes to the import restrictions that would permit limited sales of the current Watch models. In order to get around Masimo’s patents, Apple might also try to re-invent its SpO2 technology, however this could take a lot of time and work.

What will be the future for the Apple Watches?

The future of the Apple Watch in the United States is uncertain. An important role will be played by the outcome of the appeal, Apple’s possible remedies, and the development of the patent law landscape in the wearables business. Irrespective of the final outcome, the prohibition on Apple Watches is a clear reminder of the complex connection between technological innovation, market competitiveness, and legal disputes in the rapidly changing technology industry.