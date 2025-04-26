Apple might be getting ready to bring one of its most powerful multitasking features, Stage Manager to iPhones, at least the ones with USB-C ports. While it won’t be quite the same experience as what iPad users enjoy, it could mark a big step forward for those hoping to do more with their iPhones on external displays.

The buzz comes from well-known leaker Majin Bu, who shared details in a recent blog post about iOS 19 potentially adding Stage Manager-like capabilities to iPhones equipped with USB-C ports. According to their sources, when these iPhones are plugged into an external monitor, users will be able to run multiple apps on-screen at the same time, in a more flexible interface compared to the current mirroring-only setup.

While the implementation will likely come with some limitations compared to the iPad version of Stage Manager, this could be Apple’s first step toward transforming the iPhone into a more versatile productivity tool.

Which iPhones Would Be Eligible?

The feature, if it materializes, won’t be available across all iPhones. Only those with USB-C ports will be able to tap into this functionality, which currently includes the entire iPhone 15 lineup and, of course, all upcoming models going forward.

iPhones with Lightning ports can already connect to external displays, but they’re limited to basic screen mirroring. That means you can watch videos or present slides, but you can’t do anything like windowed multitasking or app management. The rumored iOS 19 update would change that but only for the newer USB-C crowd.

So, What Would iPhone Stage Manager Look Like?

While there are no visuals just yet, the description hints at a scaled-down version of Stage Manager. On iPad, the feature allows users to resize windows, overlap apps, and drag them freely on-screen—creating something closer to a desktop experience.

On iPhone, it’s not yet clear if app windows would be resizable or how many could be active at once. But if the functionality enables true multi-app viewing and better display optimization on larger screens, it would be a big deal especially for users who want a portable desktop setup using just their iPhone and a monitor.

If this all sounds a little familiar, it’s because Samsung’s DeX has offered a similar capability for years. Connect a Galaxy phone to a monitor, and it boots into a desktop-like interface where you can run apps in windows, browse the web, or even use Microsoft Office.

Apple has long been more conservative in this area, preferring to keep its mobile and desktop environments separate. But adding a Stage Manager-like feature to iPhone could be Apple’s first serious answer to DeX, giving iPhone users a more productive external display mode—especially when paired with a keyboard and mouse.

All signs point to WWDC 2025, Apple’s annual developer conference, which kicks off on June 9. That’s when the company is expected to unveil iOS 19 and release the first developer beta of the software.

It’s unclear whether Stage Manager for iPhones will be available in that very first beta or added later in the iOS 19 development cycle, possibly in a future update closer to the public launch in September.

So, if you’re a developer or just an eager beta tester you might be among the first to try it out, assuming the feature is indeed real.

Majin Bu has become a somewhat familiar name in the Apple leaks community. While not always 100% accurate, their track record is a mix of hits and misses. They correctly predicted the iPhone 16e name as the iPhone SE successor and revealed accurate details about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Milanese Loop and iPhone 16 Pro’s Desert Titanium color.

However, they also mistakenly said the iPhone 16e would feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch, which didn’t turn out to be true. So, like many leakers, Majin Bu’s info should be taken with a grain of salt—but not dismissed outright.

Whether or not Stage Manager comes to iPhones exactly as rumored, the idea highlights a growing trend: Apple is slowly but surely blurring the line between mobile and desktop experiences.

The iPhone is already a powerhouse of a device, and with each update, Apple finds new ways to unlock that potential. From file management to external storage support, and now possibly external display multitasking, the iPhone is gradually becoming more than just a smartphone.

If Stage Manager or something like it does arrive, it could finally give iPhone users a real reason to plug their device into a monitor not just for watching, but for working.