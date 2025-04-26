Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under fire after reports revealed he used an unsecured internet line in his Pentagon office to access the encrypted messaging app Signal on a personal computer — a move that bypassed the Defense Department’s strict cybersecurity protocols. The revelation has triggered fresh concerns about potential leaks of sensitive military information and has placed Hegseth at the center of an escalating security controversy.

A Risky Shortcut

According to sources who spoke to The Associated Press, Hegseth had what’s known as a “dirty” internet line installed at his desk. Unlike the Pentagon’s heavily protected networks, a dirty line connects directly to the public internet, stripping away the layers of cybersecurity designed to shield defense communications from hackers and surveillance.

While some Pentagon offices have used dirty lines under controlled circumstances to access blocked information, the risks are significant. A senior U.S. cybersecurity official explained that while a dirty line can mask a user’s identity — preventing them from being traced to a government IP address — it also leaves users dangerously exposed to cyberattacks and foreign monitoring. Moreover, such lines often lack the recordkeeping mechanisms required by federal regulations.

Signal Use Raises Red Flags

Sources say Hegseth set up the unsecured connection primarily to use Signal, a messaging app praised for its end-to-end encryption but not authorized for transmitting sensitive or classified government material. Although Signal offers better security than standard texting, experts warn it is not immune to sophisticated hacking attempts.

Concerns about Hegseth’s use of Signal intensified after it emerged that he had shared sensitive details about a military airstrike in Yemen via Signal group chats. One chat included high-ranking national security officials; another included family members such as his wife and brother. Sharing operational details — especially before missions were completed — has raised alarms among current and former defense officials, who warn that such disclosures could put American service members at risk.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, addressing the reports, said the secretary’s communication practices are classified. However, he confirmed that Hegseth has never used Signal on his official government computer.

Mounting Fallout and Pentagon Turmoil

This latest controversy adds to a growing list of challenges facing Hegseth. He has already been criticized from both sides of the political aisle for his handling of classified information. In recent months, he has dismissed or reassigned multiple aides, further shrinking his inner circle at a time when the Pentagon has been rocked by a series of senior officer firings.

Despite the turmoil, Hegseth retains strong backing from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Trump dismissed the accusations as “fake news,” suggesting disgruntled employees were leaking information. Vance echoed the sentiment, telling reporters, “I have 100% confidence in the secretary.”

Secure Channels Were Available — But Not Used

The Pentagon provides multiple secure systems for different levels of sensitive communication:

NIPRNet for unclassified but sensitive material,

for unclassified but sensitive material, SIPRNet for secret-level communications,

for secret-level communications, JWICS for top-secret and compartmentalized intelligence sharing.

According to insiders, Hegseth initially used Wi-Fi in a less secure area of his office to operate his personal devices. Later, he requested the installation of a dedicated dirty line at his desk, resulting in a workspace cluttered with three different computers — a personal laptop and two government machines for classified work.

Broader Warnings About Signal’s Vulnerabilities

Security experts have long warned that even apps like Signal, despite their encryption, are not foolproof. Theresa Payton, a former White House chief information officer, stressed that without secure hardware and connections, encrypted apps are still vulnerable to cyberattacks. She pointed out that adversaries like Russia and China are especially interested in the communications of senior U.S. officials.

Earlier this year, the National Security Agency cautioned that government personnel could be targeted through Signal. Google also issued warnings about hacking groups aligned with Russia attempting to compromise Signal users.

Formal Investigation Underway

In response to mounting concerns, the Defense Department’s acting inspector general has launched an investigation into Hegseth’s use of Signal, following a request from bipartisan leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

At the heart of the inquiry is Hegseth’s sharing of classified information about a U.S. military strike targeting Yemen’s Houthi militants. Although he has denied posting any “war plans,” several military officials contend that operational details like launch and strike times are unquestionably classified and that sharing them — especially before a mission’s completion — poses a serious security risk.