AppsFlyer bags $210m in Series D led by General Atlantic

AppsFlyer, which is a San Francisco based SaaS brand in marketing technology that has its offices in Asia, Europe, and Israel, has now secured $210 million in the funding round of Series D led by the General Atlantic.

Some of the existing investors Goldman Sachs, Qumra Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and Pitango Venture Capital also participated in the round.

Oren Kaniel, AppsFlyer’s CEO and Co-founder, said,

“This new round will enable us to double down on our mission to empower marketers with the tools needed to catapult their success and make accurate, better-informed, strategic decisions, as well as help drive innovation and transparency across our industry,” he added.

Alex Crisses, Managing Director, General Atlantic, said,

“Attribution is becoming the core of the marketing tech stack, and AppsFlyer has established itself as a leader in this fast-growing category.”

Comments

comments