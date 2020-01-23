Tea brand Tea Trunk secured $220K from angel investors

Tea Trunk, which is a global premium tea brand from India that is crafting wellness teas for the new-gen of health-conscious consumers, revealed that it had secured $220000 in the angel funding led by a group of angel community investors.

The company which is founded by the Snigdha Manchanda in the year 2013, Tea Trunk, participated in the Rebalance accelerator inaugural cohort last year.

Snigdha Manchanda, Founder at Tea Trunk, said,

“We plan to use the funds to expand our product line of health-focused teas, launch more innovative products, and to strengthen our positioning in the wellness space – as a functional beverage for daily consumption.”

With more than 200 partners or stockists across India, Tea Trunk claims that its teas are enjoyed across the 15 countries, and the customer base has been growing at 150%.

Vikas Kumar and Aishwarya Malhi, Co-founders at Rebalance, added,

“Snigdha has relentlessly built a profitable company in a challenging consumer brand space. She did this while focusing on a superior product and building a robust team. We are happy we could help Snigdha navigate through fundraising and actively participate in shaping her company for future growth.”

Comments

comments