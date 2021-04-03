ARE HIGH COURT AND DISTRICT COURT OFFICIALS OF KERALA AT RISK OF LOOSING THEIR FREEDOM OF SPEECH?

The Independence of India and the formation of the constitution, later on, granted the citizens several basic rights that have been upheld throughout the decades that followed. One among them is ‘the right to freedom’ mentioned under article 19. This article has six other subdivisions among which is ‘the freedom of speech and expression’. This is one of the most important and cherished rights of our country and has even had a huge influence in establishing and strengthening democracy.

The supreme court had once stated that the freedom of speech and expression has no geographical limitation and it carries with it the right of a citizen to gather information and to exchange thought with others not only in India but abroad also, which is why the recent announcement from the high court of Kerala left everyone surprised.

The Kerala high court had put forward a social media “code of conduct” for court officers and staff at the High Court and the District Courts, according to which, they were restricted from posting offensive statements, or comments that hint at criticism towards the state on any social media platforms.