Nokia Getting Into Audio Segment With Its Upcoming New “Nokia Audio Products” Which Is Slated For Launch On 5th Of April In India

Nokia is now just as efficient in diverse markets in addition to funding and mid-level smartphones. Late last year, the PureBook X14 machine was launched and a sensitive AC with self-cleaning expertise was launched. Now on 5 April, Flipkart tinkered with the launch of Nokia’s latest audio product. It aims to deal with boats and noise lovers.

The new product is reportedly powered by wired and wireless phones with an ALL and low latency service. Flipkart then started selling the goods for the future. In recent times, e-commerce giants shared three films to preview the core possibilities of the next Nokia earphones.

Nokia Audio Products – Expected Specification

The first video (underneath) highlights the working earphone noise cancellation feature. After activation, the background noise is cut off to have an uninterrupted listening environment.

The next video indicates that the next Nokia earphones will be graded as IPX7 for resistance to water and emissions. The earphones are thus able to withstand water splashes which can then be used for workouts or workouts.

Finally, the low latency capabilities of the earphones will be seen in another teaser. This feature is specifically aimed at smartphone gamers and allows a continuous audio experience when playing.

New Nokia Audio – Expected Specification, Colour Variants, Pricing & Availability

There are no official specifications yet heading to the earphones. There is, though, an image (below) of a wired earphone in 3 color choices – Black, Blue, and Gold.

Also, as per previous reports, Nokia aims to unveil a wireless earphone-like neckband. The Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology is stated to be available.

Moreover, Bluetooth 5.1 and fast loading technologies are available. You should add a 10-minute charge to your earbuds for up to 9 hours.

Another research indicates that Nokia will also unveil a couple of Active Noise Cancelling TWS earphones (ANC). It is claimed to deliver 22 hours of playback time at Rs 5000 mark prices.

On April 5th, all the audio products of Nokia are to be released on Flipkart exclusively. Now you have the possibility to view Flipkart’s Nokia Audio microsite and keep it up to date.

