Google Planning To Include Its New Google chip, Whitechapel For The Upcoming Google Pixel 6 Series

This autumn Google, probably in the form of a new article, is launching a custom Smartphone chip. It was said that the company was investigating the development of its own custom device on a chip (SoC) and that it might be at its debut this year.

In October this year, Google will be announcing the Pixel 5 successors. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last October that Google was calling on earnings duringQ32020 that the firm would make ‘deeper hardware investments’ and had a projected fantastic roadmap for 2021.

At this point, many felt that the company should use the term “Whitechapel” for its own processor. The latest knowledge shared by 9to5Google indicates that Pixel smartphones may be one of the first smartphones to be fitted with the “GS101” Whitechapel chipset in the fall. Therefore, it seems that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC cannot feature the sequence Pixel 6.

Much as Apple uses its very own chipset, Google is said to have been researching on its mobile and Chromebook chipset. Google uses its very own chipset.

Rumors from early 2020 have said that Google will corroborate the Whitechapel chips with Samsung. A certain paper was discovered that the Pixel phones that arrive in the fall are fitted with the Whitechapel CPU.

Samsung even has its own mobile chipset, Exynos. In one of the discussions, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had recommended that the company could create ‘some deeper hardware investments.’

It is confirmed that Google partners Whitechapel with Samsung.

This could also suggest that the Google chip is like the Exynos chip and it will share the device elements, too. Interestingly, Samsung’s Exynos is competing in the Android market with Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Google Silicon Whitechapel GS101 – Specification

Internally, Google calls “GS101” for the Whitechapel chip for next-generation pixel tablets, where “GS” means “Google Silicon.” A reference to the codename “slider” in the Google Camera app is stated to be a Whitechapel SoC shared network.

Other devices related to “Slider” show that they are connected to the Exynos chipset of Samsung. The GS101 chip seems to be designed with the large-scale integration system (SLSI) division of the South Korean Tech Giant. This means that certain popular features of Google chips are available with Samsung Exynos.

Previous rumors indicated that Google Whitechapel would be a high-range mid-range chip that would specifically compare to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series. The study said that the Whitechapel chip will feature a Cortex-A78 + two cortex-A76 + four Cortex-A55 cores, which can be used with octa-core ARM CPUs.

The publication said that the first phones to reach the slider network were Google’s codenames “Raven” and “Oriole.” These phones can end up as smartphones of the Pixel 6 series.

The Pixel 6 and 5a 5G are due to be launched by Google later this year. The sources say that the two phones are launched together and if the rumors are accurate, Whitechapel is sold by pixels 6 and 5a 5G and Qualcomm Snapdragon is informed of them.

Must Read: Amazfit Planning To Launch New Smartwatch, Amazfit Bip U Pro Next Week With Built-In GPS & Alexa.