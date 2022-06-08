Ark 2 Confirmed For Xbox Showcase

While not much has been known about Ark 2 in the year-and-a-half since it was originally announced, the Xbox Series X exclusive has now been confirmed that it will appear at the Xbox showcase alongside Bethesda games on Sunday. Thanks to ARKs French Twitter, we now know that Ark 2 will appear at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, featuring exclusive content throughout the 12th of June, 2022 show. While Microsoft has been pretty quiet on what games are expected to show at the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 Showcase, we know that ARK 2 is going to be one of them. Regarding Ark 2 being an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive, fans are hoping they will get a glimpse of the new trailer for Ark at Xbox to reveal event. This may indicate we will be seeing more from Ark 2s lead actor, Vin Diesel, on PC. It is finally time for Summer Game Fest, and already, there are plenty of leaks about the show is presented with one suggesting Ark 2 may make its way into the Xbox showcase this Sunday, seemingly giving hints of a possible release date drop.

Rendez vous le 12 juin pour du contenu exclusif sur ARK 2 🦖 pic.twitter.com/Lc63Vdt5Kj — ARK France 🇫🇷 (@arkfrance) June 4, 2022

