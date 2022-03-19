As interest in SHIB wanes, Shiba Inu loses almost 30,000 investors in a single day

Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin holders have been steadily growing over the last three months, yet just one day ago, Shiba Inu loses almost 30,000 investors in a single day. Until March 17, when it suffered a large decrease of 32,832 holders, the total number of unique addresses on the network owning the dog meme coin had been steadily increasing over the previous three months.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) loses almost 30,000 investors in a single day. The number fell from 1,199,453 to 1,166,621 between March 16 and 17. The total number of unique addresses on the network owning the dog meme coin had been steadily increasing.

Finbold revealed earlier in March that the quantity of Shiba Inu token on-chain transactions has fallen for the fourth month in a row. This number fell by 9.27 percent between January and February 2022, from 283,268 to 257,003. According to CoinMarketCap data obtained by Finbold on March 18, the number fell from 1,199,453 to 1,166,621 between March 16 and 17, a 2.74 percent drop.

Interest in the keyword ‘Buy Shiba Inu coin’ on Google has also been declining, with the Google Trends score dropping from 100 on November 30, 2021, to only 3 on February 28, implying a 97 percent reduction in interest during this time.

In early February, Finbold detected the first signs of declining interest in the meme cryptocurrency, when Shiba Inu lost about 4,000 holding addresses in a week from January 28 to February 3, 2022.

Although the asset’s price has declined recently, the Turkish Minister of Economy has expressed interest in the meme coin, meeting with a member of Turkey’s ‘SHIB army’ and other Turkish Parliament officials to discuss its adoption.

