Top 10 crypto billionaires: Hurun Rich List 2022

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Top 10 crypto billionaires according to Hurun Rich List 2022. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Before moving any further, since some of you might not be well aware of what exactly is the Hurun Rich List? let’s talk about that in brief first. Basically, Research and Luxury publishing group, Hurun India released 2022’s Global Rich List, in association with realty firm M3M. Hurun is said to publish various different lists in a number of series including the Huran Rich List series, the Huran Start-up series, the Hurun 500 series, and several others.

For better clarification on the same, let’s have a look at Hurun India Rich List. This particular list is nothing but a ranking of individuals with a net worth of about INR 1,000 Crore+ and has grown to have become the most comprehensive rich list in India. Not just that, over the last decade alone, the list has managed to grow from 100 individuals from ten cities to nearly 1,007 richest Indian, from 76 cities.

On a similar note, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman, Mukesh Ambani has taken home the ‘Richest Man in India and Asia’ title, with a jump of a whopping twenty-four percent in his wealth, according to the report.

Top 10 crypto billionaires as per the Hurun Rich List 2022

The popular cryptocurrency industry has managed to produce about 17 known billionaires worldwide, according to the 2022 M3M Huran Global Rich List. let’s have a brief look at them.

1. Changpeng Zhao:

Changpeng Zhao or as commonly known as ‘CZ’ is a Chinese-Canadian business executive with a net worth of about 23 billion US dollars. Not just that, Zhao is known to be the founder and the CEO of Binance, which is said to be the largest cryptocurrency exchange all across the globe, by trading volume as of April 2018. Speaking of Binance, as mentioned, launched in July 2017, Binance has successfully managed to make a name for itself in the global marketplace and is entirely aimed at beginning cryptocurrency exchanges to the so-called forefront of financial activity worldwide.

2. Sam Bankman-Fried:

Sam Bankman-Fried or as commonly referred to as SBF is simply an American entrepreneur with a net worth of about 21 billion US dollars. Sam is known to be the founder and CEO of the popular cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, and is said to manage assets with the help of Alameda Research, which is a quantitative crypto trading firm that he founded back in October 2017. Speaking of FTX, it is nothing but a Bahamian crypto exchange with an exchange average of about ten billion dollars of daily reading volume and has over a million users.

3. Brian Armstrong:

Brain Armstrong is an American business executive and investor who is also the CEO of one of the most popular names when it comes to cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. Not just that, Brian has a net worth of about 10 billion US dollars.

Speaking of Coinbase, it is nothing but an American company that is said to operate a crypto exchange platform. In other words, Coinbase is a secure online platform that is widely used for selling, buying, storing as well as transferring virtual currency. The overall aim of the platform is to create an open financial system for the world and to be the leading global brand for helping people convert digital currency into and out of their local currency.

4. Chris Larsen:

Chris Larsen is a business executive as well as an angel investor who is best known for co-founding several Silicon Valley technology startups, with a net worth of about 6.7 billion US dollars.

Not just that, Larsen was also known to be the CEO of Ripple at one point in time but he stepped down from his position as CEO in December 2016 but still remains the executive chairman of the same. Speaking of Ripple, it is nothing but a real-time gross settlement system, cryptocurrency exchange, and remittance network which is said to have been created by Ripple Labs Inc, a US-based tech company.

5. Jed McCaleb:

Jed McCaleb is an American programmer, philanthropist as well as and entrepreneur with a net worth of about 3.8 billion US dollars. Not just that, Jed is also the co-founder and the CTO of Stellar.

Also, prior to co-founding Stellar, McCaleb is said to have founded as well as served as the CTO of the company Ripple until 2013. Speaking of Stellar, it is nothing but an open-source, decentralized protocol for virtual currencies to fiat money low-cost transfers which are said to allow cross-border transactions amongst any pair of currencies.

6. Barry Silbert:

Barry Silbert is simply the founder and CEO of a popular Digital Currency Group (DCG), a conglomerate of five crypto-focused companies, with a net worth of about 4 billion US dollars. Not just that, DCG’s largest revenue generator is the digital asset manager Grayscale, which oversees nearly 28 billion dollars worth of Bitcoin, Ether, and more. In simpler terms, Digital currency group is a venture capital company aimed at the virtual currency market, located out of Stamford, Connecticut.

7. Tyler Winklevoss:

Tyler Winklevoss is simply an American founder, investor of Winklevoss Capital management as well as Gemini Crypto exchange with a net worth of about 4.2 billion US dollars. Speaking of Gemini, it is a crypto exchange and a custodian that is said to allow users to sell, purchase and store virtual assets.

8. Cameron Winklevoss:

Cameron Winklevoss is an American crypto and Bitcoin investor, entrepreneur, Olympic rower, and the founder of Gemini cryptocurrency exchange as well as the Winklevoss Capital Management with a net worth of about 4.22 billion US dollars.

9. Michael Saylor:

Michael Saylor is a business executive and an American entrepreneur, who is known to have co-founded MicroStrategy with a net worth of about 1.3 billion dollars. Speaking of MicroStrategy, it is a company that is said to provide mobile software, business intelligence as well as cloud-based services to its users on the platform.

10. Matthew Roszak:

Matthew Roszak is an American billionaire venture capitalist as well as a crypto investor with a net worth of about 1.9 billion US dollars. While working as a venture capitalist at SilkRoad Equity, he settled U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges of insider trading.

Not just that, Matthew is also the co-founder and chairman of Bloq, which is nothing but a blockchain and software development company, founded in 2015. In simpler words, Bloq is a blockchain platform that is known for building blockchain-based applications for various global enterprises

Reading so far, I hope you must have gotten a fair insight into the Top 10 crypto billionaires as per the Hurun Rich List 2022 and some of the most influential names in the crypto world as well as their success stories, and I believe, now you’ll be able to decide on your own as to which of these platforms you would like to choose in order to deal your way into the crypto world!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that all cryptocurrencies have their own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on the Top 10 crypto billionaires as per the Hurun Rich List 2022? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: Top 10 metaverse cryptocurrency projects in 2022