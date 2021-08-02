As the NFT craze spreads, a rare CryptoPunk is being sold for $90.5 million

Someone has put a rare CryptoPunk NFT up for sale for $90.5 million, which would be the largest CryptoPunk sale ever if approved. According to Larva Labs, the offer for sale was for CryptoPunk 3100. (the creators of CryptoPunks). The Punk is a headband-wearing alien, one of nine. Previously, the NFT was sold for $7.6 million.

CryptoPunks is a collection of 10,000 pixelated faces that was one of the first NFT collections. Humans, zombies, apes, and aliens are among them. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are one-of-a-kind digital tokens that can represent images, audio, or video.

NFT prices for CryptoPunks are among the highest. According to the NFT tracker CryptoSlam, there were 1,395 sales totaling $135 million (paid in ether) in July. The average selling was slightly under $100,000, which was significantly higher than the norm for most NFT projects.

Indeed, the listing may be representative of the exorbitant amounts paid for some Punks and other NFTs to date. Only two zombie punks are currently for sale, with the most recent sale taking place four months ago.

The following three most expensive transactions were for zombies, which ranged from $1 million to $2 million. Purchasing 88 CryptoPunks at the same time

An unknown investor just paid $5.5 million for 88 CryptoPunks in one transaction. They’ve risen to the top of the list of the top 20 CryptoPunk investors.

What’s intriguing is that they bought the Punks with MiningDAO, a communication protocol that operates similarly to Flashbots, which is used to harvest MEV. This service allowed them to contact a miner and have the transaction directly included in a block, rather than having to first broadcast the transaction to the network.

They avoided merchants boosting pricing once they saw the sales coming in by doing so. For their assistance, the investor handed the miner a 5 ETH tip, which was worth roughly $12,000 at the time.

Since then, the investor has increased his stake in the company.

