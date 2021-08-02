The World’s First 5G Rugged Gaming Phone from Blackview for $299.99 at Banggood

If searching for a gaming phone or a rugged phone, there are numerous brands available from the best to the most affordable. But it’s totally the opposite when it comes to the gaming rugged phone. Recently, the launch of Blackview BL5000 tells us that a rugged phone can also deliver flagship performance exceeding its specs and smoothly run hundreds of popular large 3D games like Genshin Impact.

Blackview never stops steps on challenging rugged phone boundaries. It has brought us the world’s first thermal camera rugged phone (BV9800 Pro), the world’s first 5G and toughest rugged smartphone (BL6000 Pro), etc. Nowadays, Blackview astonished the market with BL5000 – the world’s first leap-forward flagship gaming rugged phone.

Leap-forward Gaming, Born to Win

As a flagship killer phone, Blackview BL5000 is boasting a series of game-oriented features to boost performance to its fullest and provide non-stuck and lag-free gameplay in Genshin Impact. Frankly, the features are not top-notched when separately compared. However, when collaborate together, the 1+1＞2 effect achieves, turning BL5000 out to be an absolute delight for gamers.

Staggering Speed, Faster than Your Opponents (Dual 5G & MediaTek Dimensity 700 & UFS 2.2 & HyperEngine)

Gaming speed is undoubtedly one of the killer factors for the triumph. And this flagship killer phone BL5000 will enable you to play your best and get aced with the greatest speed. It supports dual 5G which guarantees seamless handover between two 5G connections and great network reliability, ensuring that you enjoy unrivaled speed on the game downloading, launching and running.

Moreover, it carries the 7nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM operating up to a speedy 2.2GHz. Paired with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate, 128GB UFS 2.2 and HyperEngine to give 40% speed enhancements, even graphics-intensive games will load noticeably quicker without latency.

Most Immersive Visual, Audio and Touch Experience (6.36″ FHD+ Screen & 1217 Super Linear Speaker & 3D Copper Pipe Liquid Cooling System)

To upgrade gaming immersion, BL5000 is elevated from every aspect. The 6.36″ 1080*2300 FHD+ display with 84% screen-to-body ratio and 400ppi density brings wide vision with extreme clarity. Packing a 1217 ultra-linear speaker with 0.9cc large physical cavity, it offers a punchy sound that gets you immersed.

When fighting in intense game battles, phones will possibly get overheated and stuttered, let alone the flagship phones. With 3D copper pipe liquid cooling technology to effectively improve the heat dissipation by 30%, BL5000 always stays cool itself even in playing big titles.

Newly Upgraded Doke OS 2.1, Born for Gaming (Wallpapers of Game Themes & Game Mode)

Blackview has made a lot in OS development and finally brought the Doke OS. Upgrading from OS 1.0 to OS 2.1, it’s giving much emphasis for gaming. This flagship phone BL5000 comes with dedicatedly designed wallpapers of game themes for enthusiastic gamers. Game Mode helps harness all the potential for gaming. You can block calls and notifications. Accidental touch prevention ensures precise control.

Power You up Longer for Non-stop Gaming (4980mAh Battery & Ultrasave Mode & 30W Fast Charge & L-shaped Charge Cable)

One of the highlights of all Blackview products is the large battery and so does BL5000. Coupled with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology saving 40% more power, the 4980mAh battery supports at least 8hrs of game. BL5000 supports 30W fast charge and gets fully charged in 80 mins. Specially-designed L-shaped charge cable ensures a natural grip. Never stop your gameplay to refuel the juice.

Best Companion on the Trip, Great Alternative to PS4 (Military-grade Ruggedness & High Waterproofness)

True to the name Rugged Phone, BL5000, with tough double-shot-molding back cover and high-strength Corning Gorilla Glass 5, is IP68&IP69K&MIL-STD-810G certified to offer top waterproofness and durability, powerful enough to be one of the best travel phones. Together with the features mentioned above, BL5000 provides the mobile game experience not inferior to PS4 or Nintendo Switch. No more need to pack extra game devices for the trip.

Leap-forward Photography with 125° Ultra Wide View & Superior Night Selfies

BL5000 is also not degrading in photography. Blackview has contributed to photography speed and quality for years and made breakthroughs in the Blackview A100 – the fastest focusing and photo shooting flagship mainstream smartphone under $300. BL5000 will also promise transcending performance with uncompromising photography quality, combining various camera algorithm optimizations with a 16MP 125° ultra-wide camera for broader shooting scope, 12MP Sony® IMX362 for faster focusing and shooting speed and 16MP Samsung® S5K3P9SP for better low light selfies.

16MP 125° Ultra-wide Camera, Most Beauties Shot in A Single Frame

Actually, even some flagship killer phones cannot make it with a 16MP 125° ultra-wide-angle camera. You never have to struggle between the better photo quality and more content in a single frame. BL5000 offers a wider field of vision and incredible image details. Perfect for taking group photos and capturing splendid landscape scenes.

12MP Sony® IMX362, Excel in Wonderful Moments Snapping & Creative Shooting with Surprising Photo Quality

The main rear camera is the 12MP Sony® IMX362, the same pixels as iPhone 12. It’s also adopted by Blackview A100. This 1/2.55″ sensor features 6p lens, 1.4μm large pixels and f/1.75 aperture to capture more light for better imaging even in low-lit environments. Closed-loop VCM system and Dual Pixel technology increase autofocus speed to as fast as 0.03s. With up to 10fps burst shooting, you can get at least 10 photos in a second. Never miss any fleeting moments and leave nothing to hold back your creative shooting.

16MP Samsung® S5K3P9SP & Tetrapixel, More Stunning Selfies at Night

The front top 4mm punch hole embeds a 16MP Samsung® S5K3P9SP sensor. For low-light conditions, it adopts Tetrapixel technology that improves light sensitivity by merging four neighboring pixels to work as one big pixel and shoot 12MP photos with better exposure and low noise. For well-lit areas, it uses Remosaic algorithm to re-organize colors to RGB Bayer pattern and delivers high-resolution 16MP photos. Take vivid selfies even at a low-lit night.

Moreover, there are more features like the 2nd-gen HDR and Super Night Mode Algorithm, 2K Video Shooting, Smart AI Beauty Algorithm, PortraitColor, Monochrome Mode and Underwater Mode to differentiate this flagship phone BL5000 from other rugged phones.

Overall, if you're expecting a rugged phone that can play hot games and take outstanding photos as well as videos outdoors, Blackview BL5000 rugged gaming phone will be the best choice.