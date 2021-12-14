Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok announced for March 2022

Ubisoft has officially unveiled the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok expansion, which will arrive in March 2022 and will reportedly come with a whopping 35 hours of new content when it drops. Dawn Of Ragnarok marks the first unprecedented second year of expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with others to follow. The DLC will be developed by Ubisoft Sofia, who were previously known for their work in creating the Curse of the Pharaohs DLC for Assassins Creed Origins and the 2014s Assassins Creed Rogue. The upcoming expansion is set to be the largest ever, with Ubisoft revealing about 35 hours of gameplay and a new territory the size of a third of England.

The expansion will take place in the dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim, which is in ruins and disarray. The plot unfolds in the magnificent Nine Kingdoms of Norse mythology, and here he is threatened by the invasion of the kingdom of cold and flame. Balder, son of Odin, was imprisoned by the fire giant Surt, so you will also have some personal interests to help you progress through the story.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok expansion will include a new cast of characters and a new Norwegian kingdom that will be roughly three times the size of the base game’s England map. Players will be controlling Odin, the Norse god of battle and wisdom. This journey will lead Odin to Svartalfheim, a kingdom inhabited by dwarves that are currently being invaded. To survive, Odin will have to seek hidden shelters around the world and seek help from the gnomes who have taken refuge there. Odin will have to travel through the kingdom of the dwarves of Svartalfheim to save his son from a regrettable disappearance. Complete the legendary Viking saga and save your child from the fate of the gods.

With the switch between Eivor and Kassandra, both games will get new free story content. In addition to this paid extension, you can also purchase Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories for free today (December 14), including separate stories from Alvor and Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The story is now available for free to the owners of the respective base game.

The project is described as “the first cross-game project in the franchise” and consists of two free content packages, one for each game, and the storyline “explores the connection between the characters in the two games”. The content called Dawn Of Ragnarok will be released on March 10, 2022, and will bring more than 40 hours of adventure, new missions completed, abilities, magical areas to explore, and fantastic beasts to kill. In the Twilight of the Gods, players will be able to release new sacred powers, continue their legendary Viking legend, and begin desperately seeking salvation in the mythical world full of contrasts.

The crossover will feature new content for both games starting today. Accept your destiny as One as you journey into the exciting realm of Scandinavian myths. Dawn of Ragnarok will be released on all platforms that currently support Valhalla in March. Even though you will not be able to play Dawn of Ragnarok until March next year, the crossover stories are released now for the player.

As for the Ubisoft + PC subscribers, they will be getting free access to the Dawn Of Ragnarok DLC. Additionally, Ubisoft is reporting that players who purchase the DLC between December 13 and April 9, 2022, will also receive the Twilight Pack and will have immediate access to the game. Those who opted for the physical version will be able to access the package from March 10, 2022.

Assassins Creed Valhalla players who purchase Dawn of Ragnarok before April 10, 2022, will receive the Twilight Bundle and immediate access to the base game, which applies it “immediately” to digital purchases. The Twilight Bundle contains Dellingres’ Emissary Crow Skin, the Hawardr Lynx mount, Twilight Gear, and the Dane Algurnir’s Ax. For players who pre-ordered or purchased the physical version, the Twilight Pack will be available starting March 10, 2022, following the release of the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. Downloadable Content Expansion Pack (DLC) – Dawn of Ragnarok – will be available for purchase separately. More info will follow soon as we get closer to release.